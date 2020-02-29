Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:39 PM
Green belt raised in Noakhali coastal area

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Feb 28: Forest Department has made a rare precedence in raising green belt in different coastal areas of the district and chars of the Meghna River.
The achievement was made under mangrove and non-mangrove plantation (fruity, woody and medicinal) programme at Char Alauddin range. This green belt has been raised in order to face climate change impact and natural disasters.
According to field sources, the total coastal belt now looks like a new green island having expanded land and sustainability. It is an attractive and eye-catching.
The green infrastructure included habitat for wild animals such as deer, small tigers, wild dogs, monkey, jackals and different birds.
Divisional Forest Officer Bipul Krishna Das and Char Alauddin Range Officer Md. Jahangir Alam, among other officials, have worked relentlessly to this forestation.
The Daily Observer correspondent visited different spots of the green belt and found the present outlook tantalising.


