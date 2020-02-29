Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:39 PM
Home Countryside

Training On Investigating Reporting Ends

Journos urged to maintain ethics of journalism

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 28: Speakers at a function here on Thursday urged the media men to maintain all ethics of journalism to push forward the country towards desired development.
"Journalism has been recognised as a noble and dignified profession as the brave and the sincere journalists never compromise with the evils, and they always work in favour of truth for the country and its people", they said.
They made the observations while addressing a concluding ceremony of three-day training on Investigative Reporting organised by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) at the training room of Youth Training Centre (YTC) here in the afternoon.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest and Deputy Director of Department of Youth Development Tofael Ahmed Khan and Deputy Coordinator of YTC AK Khaled were present as special guests while PIB trainer Mohammad Shah Alam was the moderator.
DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, underscored the need for presenting objective and constructive news including development one to accelerate country's development and ensure people's welfare and rights as well.
Journalists through their reporting could make the government aware of the problems and prospect in any field of the country, and they could also identify the mistakes of the government through constructive criticism for their correction, the DC also said.




Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed certificates to the participants. A total of 35 journalists of print and electronic media took part in the training.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Onion farmers get bumper production at Bagha
Three-day Internet Fair going on in Khulna City
Green belt raised in Noakhali coastal area
Journos urged to maintain ethics of journalism
45 nabbed in six districts
Dharla River erosion takes serious turn in Kurigram
Man gets life term in Madaripur
Flower proves more profitable than paddy in Sirajganj


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft