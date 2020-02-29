Journos urged to maintain ethics of journalism





GAIBANDHA, Feb 28: Speakers at a function here on Thursday urged the media men to maintain all ethics of journalism to push forward the country towards desired development."Journalism has been recognised as a noble and dignified profession as the brave and the sincere journalists never compromise with the evils, and they always work in favour of truth for the country and its people", they said.They made the observations while addressing a concluding ceremony of three-day training on Investigative Reporting organised by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) at the training room of Youth Training Centre (YTC) here in the afternoon.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest and Deputy Director of Department of Youth Development Tofael Ahmed Khan and Deputy Coordinator of YTC AK Khaled were present as special guests while PIB trainer Mohammad Shah Alam was the moderator.DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, underscored the need for presenting objective and constructive news including development one to accelerate country's development and ensure people's welfare and rights as well.Journalists through their reporting could make the government aware of the problems and prospect in any field of the country, and they could also identify the mistakes of the government through constructive criticism for their correction, the DC also said.Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed certificates to the participants. A total of 35 journalists of print and electronic media took part in the training.