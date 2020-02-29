45 nabbed in six districts





GOPALGANJ: Six persons including a fugitive convict were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Kashiani and Kotalipara upazilas of the district on Thursday and Wednesday.

In a drive, police arrested a fugitive convict from Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The convict is Imam Hossain Kadar Ali of the upazila.

A court four years ago sentenced Imam Hossain Kadar Ali to 14 years of imprisonment in a case filed under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Imam Hossain was sent to jail following a court order.

In another drive, police arrested four gamblers from Machpara Village in Kotalipara Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested are: Sadhan Sarker, 40, Jibon Biswas, 25, Hridoy Biswas, 27 and Gopal Baroi, 24. They all are the residents of the area.

On the other hand, police arrested a drug trader in another drive from Shimul Bari Village in the upazila on the same night.

The arrested is Palash Baroi, 32, of the village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said two cases under Gambling Act and Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS in this connection.

All the arrested were sent to jail following the court order, the OC added.

KURIGRAM: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) detained an Indian and two Bangladeshis from Nakharjan border in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The detainees are: Saidul Islam, 12, son of Asimuddin, and Zakir Hossen, 11, son of Ashraf Ali of Kutichandrakhana Village; and Motiar Rahman alias Rubel from Cooch Behar of India.

BGB sources said Motiar tactfully took Saidul and Ashraf to his house in Sheuti-2 Village under Dinhata PS in Cooch Behar on Tuesday evening over sharing of the money of drug trading and confined them there.

Later, BGB informed the matter to BSF as the victims' families informed them.

BSF members rescued the duo and handed them over to BGB following a flag meeting on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, BGB members on Wednesday afternoon detained Motiar for intruding into the country.

Later, Motiar were also handed over to the BSF, said BGB Lalmonirhat 15 Battalion Commander Lt Col SM Touhid Ul Alam.

Two Bangladeshi men were handed over to Fulbari PS after filing of a case, he added.

RAJSHAHI: Law enforcers, in separate drives, arrested 32 people from the city in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 31 people from the city.

Of the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, police on Wednesday arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from C&B Intersection area of the city in a case filed for extortion.

Arrested Naeemul Hasan Naeem is general secretary of Rajshahi College BCL unit.

Local sources said Naeem and his followers often extorted money from 'UniCare' coaching centre.

Following this, they demanded Tk 8,000 to 10,000 from the coaching centre on February 20 last.

As the coaching centre authority refused to give the money, they forcefully took Tk 3,000, vandalised the centre and beat a worker there, alleged Manager of the coaching centre Md Raihan.

Naeem was detained from the area following a case filed by Raihan on Sunday night, said Boalia PS OC Nibaran Chandra Barman.

NETRAKONA: Police on Tuesday arrested a man for attempting to rape a schoolgirl in Kendua Upazila of the district.

Arrested Golam Rabbani, 52, a resident of Goradoba Union, was sent to jail following a court order on the same day, said Kendua PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Noman Sadeqin.

Rabbani is a relative of the victim, the SI also said.

As per the case statement filed by the victim's mother, Rabbani called the girl, a third-grader of a local government primary school, to his house on Sunday. When she went there, Rabbani tried to violate her but failed.

The victim's mother lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act after the girl informed her about the matter.

However, medical test of the girl was completed at Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA: Police arrested a person from Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday night for allegedly abducting a teacher on February 22.

The arrested is identified as Sumon Chowdhury.

Tazumuddin PS OC SM Ziaul Haque said a group of abductors led by Nayan Chowdhury and Sumon Chowdhury abducted Golam Sarwar Jewel, a lecturer in English at Chanpari Alim Madrasa, from a fish enclosure in Madhyamdhali area on February 22 last.

Later, the abducted was rescued with the help of two village police from Satbaria Mosque area in Borhanuddin Upazila.

Following this, a team of police led by Tazumuddin Police Station SI Sanaullah and Borhanuddin Khashmahal Police Camp SI Jamaluddin raided Tobgi Union on Tuesday night and arrested Sumon.

Teacher Golam Sarwar Jewel filed a written complaint with Tazumuddin PS in this connection.

BOGURA: Police arrested two persons on Tuesday morning for allegedly involving in a rape incident in Dhunat Upazila of the district on May 15, 2019.

The arrested are: Nimgachhi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Azahar Ali Paikar, 60, of Bererbari Village, and the rapist's father Fazlul Bari, 45, son of Taslim Uddin of the area.

According to the case statement, Mehedi Hasan, 18, raped a girl, daughter of a day-labourer, on May 15 in 2019 as she rejected his love proposal.

While the victim's parents demanded justice, the UP chairman tried to ignore the incident mysteriously.

On February 19 this year the girl gave birth to a child. As Mehedi was still hiding, the victim lodged a case file against him with Dhunat PS on Monday.

Following this, police raided Bererbari area and arrested the duo on Tuesday about 11am.

UP Chairman Azahar Ali denied his involvement in the incident.

Dhunat PS OC Ismail Hossain confirmed the matter, and said police are trying to arrest the main accused.















