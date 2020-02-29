

Dharla River erosion takes serious turn in Kurigram

Panic has gripped locals as the erosion has been continuing this dry season.

Local representatives, common people, and teachers and students of different educational institutions have appealed to the concerned authority asking to save their belongings from the erosion.

A recent field visit found hundreds of locals on the Dharla Riverbank. They drew the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this connection.

Locals said the river erosion is serious along about 5 km ranging from Kisamot Village to Sitaijar Village.

More than 500 homes, Mogolbasa Dwimukhi High School, Khelarmor Madrasa, Sener Khamar High School and primary school, Sannasirpath Madrasa, mosque and temple, traditional Mogolbasahat, union parishad bhaban and religious institutions are under threat.

The river has reached the erosion-protection embankment of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), which was one kilometre away a year back.

In the absence of further protection measures by BWDB, the locals tried to check the erosion with bamboo bundles, but it did not work.

Head Teacher of Mogolbasa Dwimukhi High School Md Abdul Hai said, "There are 1,200 students at my school. The river is very near. If the erosion is not checked now, it will go into the river in the next rainy season."

Mogolbasa UP Chairman Md Nuruzzaman Bablu said the erosion has already devoured a good number of homes. If it continues in the current speed, more homes and establishments will be devoured.

"I demand to the government for taking immediate steps to stop the erosion," he added.

BWDB Executive Engineer Md Ariful Islam said, "We have demanded allocation to stop the erosion. If it is granted, the work will start."

Besides, a move is on to send a proposal to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in order to protect the right bank of the Dharla River under a permanent project. If the project is approved in the ECNEC meeting, it will be possible to check the erosion, he added.















