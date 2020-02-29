Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:39 PM
Home Countryside

Dharla River erosion takes serious turn in Kurigram

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Wahiduzzaman Tuhin

Dharla River erosion takes serious turn in Kurigram

Dharla River erosion takes serious turn in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Feb 28: The Dharla River erosion has taken a serious turn in the district.
Panic has gripped locals as the erosion has been continuing this dry season.
Local representatives, common people, and teachers and students of different educational institutions have appealed to the concerned authority asking to save their belongings from the erosion.
A recent field visit found hundreds of locals on the Dharla Riverbank. They drew the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this connection.
Locals said the river erosion is serious along about 5 km ranging from Kisamot Village to Sitaijar Village.
More than 500 homes, Mogolbasa Dwimukhi High School, Khelarmor Madrasa, Sener Khamar High School and primary school, Sannasirpath Madrasa, mosque and temple, traditional Mogolbasahat, union parishad bhaban and religious institutions are under threat.
The river has reached the erosion-protection embankment of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), which was one kilometre  away a year back.
In the absence of further protection measures by BWDB, the locals tried to check the erosion with bamboo bundles, but it did not work.
Head Teacher of Mogolbasa Dwimukhi High School Md Abdul Hai said, "There are 1,200 students at my school. The river is very near. If the erosion is not checked now, it will go into the river in the next rainy season."
Mogolbasa UP Chairman Md Nuruzzaman Bablu said the erosion has already devoured a good number of homes. If it continues in the current speed, more homes and establishments will be devoured.
"I demand to the government for taking immediate steps to stop the erosion," he added.
BWDB Executive Engineer Md Ariful Islam said, "We have demanded allocation to stop the erosion. If it is granted, the work will start."
Besides, a move is on to send a proposal to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in order to protect the right bank of the Dharla River under a permanent project. If the project is approved in the ECNEC meeting, it will be possible to check the erosion, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Onion farmers get bumper production at Bagha
Three-day Internet Fair going on in Khulna City
Green belt raised in Noakhali coastal area
Journos urged to maintain ethics of journalism
45 nabbed in six districts
Dharla River erosion takes serious turn in Kurigram
Man gets life term in Madaripur
Flower proves more profitable than paddy in Sirajganj


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft