Man gets life term in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Feb 28: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment and fined him Tk 50,000, in default to suffer one more year in jail, for possessing drugs.

Convict Monir Hossen, 37, is the son of Lalchan Munshi of Adityapur Village in Madaripur Sadar Upazila.

As per the prosecution, Sub-Inspector of Madaripur Detective Branch of Police Md Mobarok Hossen raided Hugli Government Primary School area in Kunia Union of the upazila on August 13, 2013, and nabbed three youths including the convict along with 50 kilograms of heroin.

Later, police submitted charge-sheet against them.

After examining the relevant documents and evidences, the court found Monir Hossen guilty and delivered the verdict in his absence.









