Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:38 PM
Home Countryside

Man gets life term in Madaripur

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Feb 28: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment and fined him Tk 50,000, in default to suffer one more year in jail, for possessing drugs.
Convict Monir Hossen, 37, is the son of Lalchan Munshi of Adityapur Village in Madaripur Sadar Upazila.
As per the prosecution, Sub-Inspector of Madaripur Detective Branch of Police Md Mobarok Hossen raided Hugli Government Primary School area in Kunia Union of the upazila on August 13, 2013, and nabbed three youths including the convict along with 50 kilograms of heroin.
Later, police submitted charge-sheet against them.
After examining the relevant documents and evidences, the court found Monir Hossen guilty and delivered the verdict in his absence.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Onion farmers get bumper production at Bagha
Three-day Internet Fair going on in Khulna City
Green belt raised in Noakhali coastal area
Journos urged to maintain ethics of journalism
45 nabbed in six districts
Dharla River erosion takes serious turn in Kurigram
Man gets life term in Madaripur
Flower proves more profitable than paddy in Sirajganj


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft