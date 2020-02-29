

Flower proves more profitable than paddy in Sirajganj

Various species of indigenous roses, Chinese marigold, hybrid marigold, indigenous marigold, rainy marigold, dahlia, tuberose, sunflower, and gladiolus are being cultivated here.

Huge people are visiting the flower gardens regularly. Many of them are becoming interested in flower farming.

Various types of flowers are being grown in Char Guagati Village under Borohor Union in Ullahpara Upazila.

Farmer Idris Ali of the village has been cultivating flowers for the last 30 years.

He said, "I brought flower seeds from Mohasthan Garh of Bogura District and cultivated those in 2.5 bighas of land spending about Tk 60,000. So far, I have sold flowers worth about Tk 1 lakh. I hope to sell the rest flowers at more Tk 1 lakh."

He also said flowers produced here are exported to different districts including Dhaka. At least 30 farmers have cultivated flowers in 30 bighas of land here.

Aminul Islam of Ekdala Village in Kazipur Upazila said, "I started nursery business last year but could not make profit. Later, I cultivated various flowers in 10 bighas of land."

He also said, "I went to Jashore for learning how to cultivate flowers commercially. Cultivating paddy or other crops in one bigha of land cannot fetch profit more than Tk 20,000 to 25,000. But, cultivating flower in the same amount of land can bring profit worth Tk 1 lakh easily."

He further said, "Every year, on different occasions, the demand for flowers rises twofold. I am earning about Tk 20 lakh annually from the sales of flowers."

Another farmer Razu of the same village said, "Seeing Aminul's success, I have been cultivating different flowers in about four bighas of land for the last four years."

Ullahpara Upazila Sub-Assistant Plant Protection Officer Azmal Haque said farmers have been cultivating flowers at Char Guagati Village for long. This year, the cultivation has increased.

He also said besides men, many women are being employed in this sector. A team of agriculture office is working regularly in the field and giving advice among the growers.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sirajganj Habibul Haque said, "We're registering farmers who grow flowers and fruits. So far, 65 have been registered in the district. Gradually, others will also be registered."

He also said they are listing farmers to train them at local horticulture centre on modern flower cultivation system. The training will result in the expansion of flower cultivation and production in the district.















