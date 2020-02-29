Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Countryside

10 hurt in clash over sexual assault

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Feb 28: At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Ambari Village of Kotalipara Upazila in the district on Thursday morning over sexual assault on a housewife.
Local sources said one Faruque Sheikh, 40, of Ambari Village tried to sexually assault a housewife of the same village.
An altercation took place between Faruque and the victim's son in the morning over the issue. Later, their supporters were engaged in a clash, leaving 10 people from both sides injured.
Of the injured, Rafiqul Islam, 55, Mahmdud Iran, 37, Ismail Sheikh and Faruque Sheikh, 42, were admitted to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex.
Later, Faruque and Ismail were shifted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital following deterioration of their condition.
Officer-in-Charge of Kotalipara Police Station Sheikh Lutfur Rahman said police received two complaints in this connection.


