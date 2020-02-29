Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:38 PM
Countryside

Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Laxmipur, recently.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A youth was electrocuted in Eidgah Residential area of Birampur Upazila in the district on Friday.
Deceased Delwar Hossain, 30, was the son of Aminul Islam of the same area.
Local sources said Delwar came in contract with a live electric wire while working at his own house, in which he died on the spot.
Ward No. 5 Councilor of Birampur Municipality Shawkat Ali confirmed the incident.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A construction worker was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Md Sajeeb, 22, was the son of Nurul Islam of Hajirhat Bazaar area in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said Sajeeb came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a construction site, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.
Hajirhat Union Parishad Chairman Md Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.




