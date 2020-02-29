Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





GOPALGANJ: A man was run over by a covered van in Kashiani Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Md Idris Molla, 45, was a resident of Charchapta area in the upazila.

Kashiani's Bhatiapara Highway Police Camp Sergeant Rezaul Karim said Idris was crushed under the wheels of a covered van around 6am when he was crossing the road, leaving him dead on the spot.

PABNA: Two persons were killed and three others injured in a collision between a covered van and a truck in Ataikula Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hamid, 40 and Babu Hossain, 50, of the upazila.

The accident took place around 5:30am when the Hajirhat-bound truck hit the covered van in Madhupur area on the Pabna-Dhaka Highway, leaving Abdul Hamid dead on the spot and four others injured, said In-Charge of Pabna Highway Police Camp Sergeant Aminul Islam.

The injured were taken to Pabna General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Babu dead.

SIRAJGANJ: A battery-run auto-van driver was killed in a road accident in Sharishakol area on Bogura-Nagarbari Road in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Zohurul Islam, 26, son of Shaheed Ali of Nabbila Village in Kayempur Union of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjadpur Police Station (PS) Ataur Rahman said a sand-laden truck hit Zohurul, while he was standing beside his van in Sharishakol Bazar area at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

The truck was seized, but its driver fled the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with Hatikumrul Highway PS in this connection, the OC added.

















