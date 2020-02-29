Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:38 PM
Home Countryside

Husband ‘strangles’ wife  at Dewanganj

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Feb 28: A housewife was strangled to death allegedly by her husband over family feud in Dewanganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was Mursheda Begum, 32, wife of Shahidur Rahman, 40, of Paikpara Village.
Deceased's Father Momtaj Ali filed a case against his son-in-law Shahidur with Dewanganganj Police Station (PS) on Thursday. Following this, police arrested accused husband. Quoting the case statement, Officer-in-Charge of Dewanganj PS MM Mainul Islam said Mursheda was locked into quarrel with Shahidur often over post-marital affairs of her husband.
According to the case statement, Shahidur killed Mursheda over the family feud and claimed she died of falling from the motorcycle while they were returning home after visiting his in-laws' house on Wednesday night.


