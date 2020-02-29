Ducks devour dearth at Gurudaspur





Mokbul said, "Earlier I used to work for others. Five years back, I set up a farm with 250 ducks at my home. Now, I am a successful farmer and can meet my family members' need through the business."

He also said, "After one year of the farm's start, some ducks died, but the rest began to lay eggs regularly. I never give extra food to the ducks because they get abundant foods like small fish and snail in beel."

He further said, "After three years, I bought more 250 ducks. Currently, I have 500 ducks in my farm. I collect 450 eggs from the farm daily. Selling the eggs, I earn Tk 4,000 daily after meeting all costs."

Pointing to the jobless local youths, he asked them to start such business and become solvent.

Upazila Livestock Officer Golam Mostafa said, "There are many duck farms in Gurudaspur. We cannot help them financially but provide free treatment to the sick ducks time to time. Besides, we give them necessary suggestions to expand the business."



















