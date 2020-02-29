Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:38 PM
Home Countryside

Ducks devour dearth at Gurudaspur

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Feb 28: Mokbul Hossain of Khubjipur Village in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district has removed his poverty through duck rearing.
Mokbul said, "Earlier I used to work for others. Five years back, I set up a farm with 250 ducks at my home. Now, I am a successful farmer and can meet my family members' need through the business."
He also said, "After one year of the farm's start, some ducks died, but the rest began to lay eggs regularly. I never give extra food to the ducks because they get abundant foods like small fish and snail in beel."
He further said, "After three years, I bought more 250 ducks. Currently, I have 500 ducks in my farm. I collect 450 eggs from the farm daily. Selling the eggs, I earn Tk 4,000 daily after meeting all costs."
Pointing to the jobless local youths, he asked them to start such business and become solvent.
Upazila Livestock Officer Golam Mostafa said, "There are many duck farms in Gurudaspur. We cannot help them financially but provide free treatment to the sick ducks time to time. Besides, we give them necessary suggestions to expand the business."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Onion farmers get bumper production at Bagha
Three-day Internet Fair going on in Khulna City
Green belt raised in Noakhali coastal area
Journos urged to maintain ethics of journalism
45 nabbed in six districts
Dharla River erosion takes serious turn in Kurigram
Man gets life term in Madaripur
Flower proves more profitable than paddy in Sirajganj


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft