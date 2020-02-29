Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:38 PM
Home Countryside

Five cows, nine structures burnt in three districts

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Five cows and nine establishments including a house and eight shops were gutted in separate fire incidents in three districts- Bogura, Tangail and Noakhali, in two days.   
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Five cows and a house were gutted in fire in Dantmanika Village under Sadar Union in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The affected persons are Mahatab Uddin and Moslem Uddin.
Local sources said the fire began from a mosquito coil at a cattle house of Mahatab Uddin and then, it spread to the nearby house.
Being informed, the fire-fighters rushed there and controlled the fire.
Earlier, the burnt five cows worth about Tk 4,00,000 of Mahatab Uddin and Moslem's house along with various goods and furniture worth about Tk 2,00,000.
Nandigram Fire Service Station Officer Ratan Kumar Debnath confirmed the incident.      
TANGAIL: Five shops were gutted in fire in Bausha Khanpur Bazar area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.
Bausha Khanpur Bazar President Azahar Uddin said the fire began from short circuit. Being informed, the fire-fighters rushed there and controlled the fire.
Earlier, at least five shops including a garment shop, a grocery and jewelry shop were completely gutted in fire, in which goods worth about Tk 16,00,000 were destroyed, he added.     
Tangail Fire and Civil Defence Senior Station Master Md Al-Mamun confirmed the incident adding that, three units of fire service were able to control the situation after an effort of about an hour.   
KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: Three shops were gutted in a fire in Majiderhat Bazar area under Ghoshbag Union in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The damaged shops are: Ashraful Grocery Storage, Hotel and Restaurant of Mosharof Hossain and Abdul Aziz Store.
The affected shopkeepers claimed the products worth about Tk 15 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Eyewitnesses said being informed, two units of Maijdi and Companiganj Fire Service Stations rushed there, but could not be able to save the shops.
Affected Shopkeeper Abdul Wahab said the fire completely destroyed his life.  
Maijdi Fire Service Senior Station Officer Azizul Haque confirmed the incident adding that, the fire might begin from electric short circuit.


