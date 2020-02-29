Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:38 PM
Home Countryside

Char students cross rickety bridge with life risk

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Md Nasiur Rahaman Shipu Farazi

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Feb 28: Over 200 students of Char R Kolmi Village in Nazrul Nagar Union and Bhasan Char Village in Rosulpur Union under Char Fasson Upazila of the district are being deprived of proper schooling for a risky bamboo bridge over the Buragouranga Canal in the upazila.
There are primary and junior secondary schools in the neighbouring villages.
But, due to a 150-foot long rickety bamboo bridge over the canal, children are apathetic to go to the schools.
Recently, a minor girl student Suraiya of Farazirhat Government Primary School drowned in the canal and died after she fell from the bridge.
Head Teacher of Rasulpur Lower Secondary School Habibur Rahman said, "Half of the Bhasanchar Village and entire Char R Kolmi Village are located on the other end of the Buragouranga Canal. There are 20,000 people and 8,000 voters in these villages. But, due to the long bamboo bridge, the students very frequently come to the school."
Head Teacher of Hazirhat Government Primary School Ferdous Begum said more than 200 students of Bhasanchar and Char R Kolmi villages have stopped coming to the school after the death of Suraiya. It has created panic among them.
She said if permanent bridge is not built, these students may drop out of the school.
"We have informed local lawmaker Abdullah Al Islam Jacob to build a permanent bridge over the canal," said Rasulpur Union Parishad Chairman Jahirul Islam.
Char Fasson Upazila Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Md Mosharraf Hossen said, "We'll inform the higher authorities that a bridge should be built in place of the existing bamboo bridge."


