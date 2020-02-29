Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Arteta calls on Arsenal to put Euro pain behind them

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020

LONDON, FEB 28: Mikel Arteta has called on his Arsenal players to "keep fighting" for the rest of the season after last year's finalists were dumped out of the Europa League by Olympiakos on away goals.
Youssef El-Arabi scored in the dying seconds of extra time to give the Greek side a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium, meaning the last-32 tie ended 2-2 after the second leg.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's acrobatic finish in the second half of extra-time appeared to have put Arsenal on course for qualification after Pape Abou Cisse's header had sent the tie into an additional 30 minutes.
But the last-gasp winner brought a premature end to Arsenal's European campaign and Arteta must lift his side for a push to qualify for the Champions League through the Premier League.
The club, unbeaten in the league since December, are ninth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.


