Arteta calls on Arsenal to put Euro pain behind them





Youssef El-Arabi scored in the dying seconds of extra time to give the Greek side a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium, meaning the last-32 tie ended 2-2 after the second leg.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's acrobatic finish in the second half of extra-time appeared to have put Arsenal on course for qualification after Pape Abou Cisse's header had sent the tie into an additional 30 minutes.

But the last-gasp winner brought a premature end to Arsenal's European campaign and Arteta must lift his side for a push to qualify for the Champions League through the Premier League.

The club, unbeaten in the league since December, are ninth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

















