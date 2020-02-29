Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:37 PM
Home Sports

India insists 'no panic' ahead of must-win New Zealand Test

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

India's captain Virat Kohli (C) walks from the field with his team after losing the match to New Zealand during day four of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 24, 2020.

India's captain Virat Kohli (C) walks from the field with his team after losing the match to New Zealand during day four of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 24, 2020.

WELLINGTON, FEB 28: India said there was no need to panic on Friday ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, insisting this week's 10-wicket defeat had helped them open a "closed mindset".
New Zealand quick Trent Boult indicated the odds are stacked against India at Hagley Park in Christchurch, rating it as better for the bowlers than Wellington's Basin Reserve, the venue for the first Test.
But India coach Ravi Shastri said their heavy defeat, which ended an unbeaten streak stretching back more than a year, was an important learning experience for his team.
"A shake-up like that is good because it opens your mindset," Shastri said on Friday, a day before the second and final Test.
"When you're on the road winning all the time, you've not tasted defeat, you can have a closed mindset," he added.
"Once you've seen what has happened there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand mentally are employing and you are prepared.
"We've had a great run in the Test arena. We've played eight and won seven and so one loss there's absolutely no need to panic."
In six Tests at Hagley Oval, New Zealand are unbeaten against South Asian sides having won against Sri Lanka (twice), Pakistan and Bangladesh, while they have lost once to Australia and drawn with England.
On the eve of the latest Test the pitch was again emerald green with a cloud cover that was forecast to stay around for a few days.
"Its pretty exciting," Boult said after surveying the wicket.
"I wouldn't say the confidence is through the roof but we're very excited about continuing where we left off.
"I like the overheads that present down here in terms of the cloud cover and the swing that's on offer. From my point of view I hope it stays that way and we get it to move around a bit."
The New Zealand attack has been reinforced by the return of short-ball maestro Neil Wagner, who was unavailable for the first Test, leaving coach Gary Stead to decide whether to drop tall medium-pacer Kyle Jamieson, who shone on debut in Wellington, or spinner Ajaz Patel.
While Hagley is pace friendly, the only time New Zealand has not played a spinner at the venue was when they lost to Australia.
"Whoever we go with we need to put in a performance like we did (in Wellington) because India will get better," Stead said as he delayed naming his side.
Shastri was weighing up which spinner to play -- either Ravi Ashwin, who took three for 99 in Wellington, or Ravindra Jadeja -- while confirming opener Prithvi Shaw was available to play after a foot injury.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real on the rocks again as Zidane pins hopes on Clasico recovery
IOC 'fully committed' to Tokyo Games despite virus
Liverpool eye record-breaking win as top-four battle heats up
Arteta calls on Arsenal to put Euro pain behind them
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos
Inter advance in Europe behind 'surreal' closed doors due to coronavirus
India insists 'no panic' ahead of must-win New Zealand Test
Height adds a point of difference to any attack, says another tall Kiwi cricketer  


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft