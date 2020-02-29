Height adds a point of difference to any attack, says another tall Kiwi cricketer  





Speaking exclusveily over telephone from Auckland, where he is a selector, Walmsley said, "back when I played a few games for New Zealand I was the tallest bowler going around which adds a point of difference to any attack. This is what Kyle (Jamieson) offers at the moment but you still need to hit that demanding length hard, no matter how tall you are. Kyle is consistently doing this at the moment too".

The 46-year-old Kerry Walmsley played 3 Tests and 2 ODIs.

"I'm not quite as tall as Kyle. I'm 6 foot 6". I have met Kyle as I am a selector for the Auckland Aces. I haven't spoke much about his height to be honest. It's just nice to look up to someone when you're as tall as I am".

"I spoke with him about the fact he deserved his selection, to back himself not just to compete but believe he can outperform his opponent and to make sure he enjoys himself".









"As long as you are using your height well and staying tall in your action, it helps with bounce. So trying to hit that length bowling a bit fuller, bringing batsmen forward or at least making them wanting to play forward is very important. Then because of your height, the ball can do a bit more off the wicket or bounce. You still need to hit the seam however", Walmsley signed off.





