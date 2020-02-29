Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:37 PM
Home Sports

England bowler Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka tour

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, FEB 28: Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England's tour of Sri Lanka with a left side strain and has been replaced in the squad by Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood.
Wood sustained the injury at the end of the tour to South Africa earlier this month.
A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday said scans had revealed the 30-year-old sustained "a small tear to his left side".
Wood will now "commence an injury rehabilitation programme, working with England and Durham medical teams", the ECB statement added.
England are set to travel to Sri Lanka on Monday. The first Test of the two-match series starts on March 19 in Galle.
Wood was troubled by a similar problem following the World Cup, which saw him miss the 2019 Ashes series.




Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings and Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes were both recalled to the squad.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real on the rocks again as Zidane pins hopes on Clasico recovery
IOC 'fully committed' to Tokyo Games despite virus
Liverpool eye record-breaking win as top-four battle heats up
Arteta calls on Arsenal to put Euro pain behind them
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos
Inter advance in Europe behind 'surreal' closed doors due to coronavirus
India insists 'no panic' ahead of must-win New Zealand Test
Height adds a point of difference to any attack, says another tall Kiwi cricketer  


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft