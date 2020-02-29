Bangabandhu, Bangamata Gold Cup Football U-17 finals today





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to grace the finals as the chief guest and later distribute the prizes.

On the day, Barisal Division will take on Chattogram Division in the boys' section final at 12.40pm while Dhaka Division meet Khulna Division in the girls' section final that kicks off at 2.40pm.









Earlier on way to the final, Chattogram beat Mymensingh 4-3 on penalties while Barishal beat Khulna 2-0 in boys' section semifinals while in the girls' section Khulna division defeated Chattogram 4-1 to set up a final against Dhaka Div, who edged past Rangpur Div by a solitary goal. -BSS





