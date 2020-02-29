Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:37 PM
Home Sports

BFF election on April 20

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The much-talked executive committee's election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will be held on April 20 at BFF Bhavan here.
The decision was taken today (Friday) in a BFF executive committee's meeting held at BFF board room with its president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin in the chair.
To conduct the BFF executive committee's election, the meeting also formed election commission making Mejbah Uddin as the chief election commissioner, and Mahfuzur Rahman Siddique and Motahar Hossain Saju as election commissioners.
Meanwhile, the meeting also taken the flowing decisions.
The residential training camp of the national booters will begin from March 15 ahead of the two matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar (Qualifiers).
Bangladesh will play the home match against Afghanistan on March 26 in Dhaka and will play the away match against Qatar on March 31 in Qatar.
The Bangladesh Championship League will begin from March 28 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium and the final round matches of the Bangabandhu National Football Championship in March.
A total of ten teams - nine zonal champions of nine venues and one runners-up team - will compete in the final round.
National football team's assistant trainer Stuart Paul Wattkiss has been given the charge of for BFF's technical director.
The players' transfer for the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League football, which began from February 10, will continue till March 20.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real on the rocks again as Zidane pins hopes on Clasico recovery
IOC 'fully committed' to Tokyo Games despite virus
Liverpool eye record-breaking win as top-four battle heats up
Arteta calls on Arsenal to put Euro pain behind them
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos
Inter advance in Europe behind 'surreal' closed doors due to coronavirus
India insists 'no panic' ahead of must-win New Zealand Test
Height adds a point of difference to any attack, says another tall Kiwi cricketer  


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft