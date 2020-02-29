Video
Mushfiqur discards talks about his Pakistan tour

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim discarded talks about his Pakistan tour for the third and final phase of the ongoing series.
The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman recently told the media that he is not going to Pakistan as he has earlier
decided.
Before the first phase of the tour, Mushfiqur manifested that he opted to not tour to Pakistan as his family is concern about the security situation of that country. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan asked Mushfiqur to reconsider his decision later on.
"I've earlier said that I'm not touring to Pakistan this time. It was clear, and the board has accepted my decision," Mushfqiur told a private TV channel recently.
"The board should respect my decision that I made earlier. I am not going to change it now," the Bangladesh batsman added.




Bangladesh are playing a two-match Test, three-match T20Is and a one-off ODI against Pakistan. The three-match T20Is series has already taken place and a Test is also played. Now, the Tigers will tour to Pakistan in April to play a one-off ODI and the remaining one Test in Karachi.     -UNB


