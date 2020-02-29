Tigresses take on White Ferns today



Jahanara Alam speaking to the ICC media during their practice session ahead of their match against New Zealand in the UCC Women's T20 World Cup. photo:: screenshot

This is the 1st ever T20i meeting between New Zealand and Bangladesh Women's which means Girls in Red and Green have no knowledge about their opponents. They only have to depend on video footages to know about their strong opponents like Australia, New Zealand and England, which is a major problem for Bangladesh at big stage like World Cup.

Both the teams are coming off losses and must look for win. Bangladesh lost to India by 18 runs in their tournament starter and conceded 86-run's massive defeat against host Australia before today's clash. Kiwi girls on the other hand, downed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their 1st match of the tournament but defeated by India by three runs in the next game.

New Zealanders therefore, have no option but win to keep semi-final hopes. So, the duel between Australia and New Zealand will be the un-official quarterfinal prior to New Zealand's win over Bangladesh today. Bangladesh on the other hand, are desperate to open account in the tournament. India already berthed in the semies from Group-A winning three in three.

Bangladesh play as a team that combines quality spinners like Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun. Speedster Jahanara Alam is the poster girl of country's cricket. Rumana Ahmed and Fahima Khatun are the quality all-rounders in the unit while Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Haque and Ayesha Rahman are the consistent performers with the bat. They can beat any opponent on their day.

Skipper Sophie Devine, experienced Suzie Bates, Rachel Priest and Amelia Kerr are the big stars in White Ferns troop, all of whom have proven capability to change the game by single hand.

Tigresses will play their last group stage match against Sri Lanka on March 2.

















ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020Bangladesh Women's Cricketers will engage with New Zealand Women's today at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The 13th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will kick off at 6:00am (BST).This is the 1st ever T20i meeting between New Zealand and Bangladesh Women's which means Girls in Red and Green have no knowledge about their opponents. They only have to depend on video footages to know about their strong opponents like Australia, New Zealand and England, which is a major problem for Bangladesh at big stage like World Cup.Both the teams are coming off losses and must look for win. Bangladesh lost to India by 18 runs in their tournament starter and conceded 86-run's massive defeat against host Australia before today's clash. Kiwi girls on the other hand, downed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their 1st match of the tournament but defeated by India by three runs in the next game.New Zealanders therefore, have no option but win to keep semi-final hopes. So, the duel between Australia and New Zealand will be the un-official quarterfinal prior to New Zealand's win over Bangladesh today. Bangladesh on the other hand, are desperate to open account in the tournament. India already berthed in the semies from Group-A winning three in three.Bangladesh play as a team that combines quality spinners like Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun. Speedster Jahanara Alam is the poster girl of country's cricket. Rumana Ahmed and Fahima Khatun are the quality all-rounders in the unit while Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Haque and Ayesha Rahman are the consistent performers with the bat. They can beat any opponent on their day.Skipper Sophie Devine, experienced Suzie Bates, Rachel Priest and Amelia Kerr are the big stars in White Ferns troop, all of whom have proven capability to change the game by single hand.Tigresses will play their last group stage match against Sri Lanka on March 2.