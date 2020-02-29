Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:37 PM
Home Sports

ICC Women\'s T20 World Cup 2020

Tigresses take on White Ferns today

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020
Jahanara Alam speaking to the ICC media during their practice session ahead of their match against New Zealand in the UCC Women's T20 World Cup. photo:: screenshot

Jahanara Alam speaking to the ICC media during their practice session ahead of their match against New Zealand in the UCC Women's T20 World Cup. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh Women's Cricketers will engage with New Zealand Women's today at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The 13th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will kick off at 6:00am (BST).
This is the 1st ever T20i meeting between New Zealand and Bangladesh Women's which means Girls in Red and Green have no knowledge about their opponents. They only have to depend on video footages to know about their strong opponents like Australia, New Zealand and England, which is a major problem for Bangladesh at big stage like World Cup.
Both the teams are coming off losses and must look for win. Bangladesh lost to India by 18 runs in their tournament starter and conceded 86-run's massive defeat against host Australia before today's clash. Kiwi girls on the other hand, downed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their 1st match of the tournament but defeated by India by three runs in the next game.  
New Zealanders therefore, have no option but win to keep semi-final hopes. So, the duel between Australia and New Zealand will be the un-official quarterfinal prior to New Zealand's win over Bangladesh today. Bangladesh on the other hand, are desperate to open account in the tournament. India already berthed in the semies from Group-A winning three in three.
Bangladesh play as a team that combines quality spinners like Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun. Speedster Jahanara Alam is the poster girl of country's cricket. Rumana Ahmed and Fahima Khatun are the quality all-rounders in the unit while Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Haque and Ayesha Rahman are the consistent performers with the bat. They can beat any opponent on their day.
Skipper Sophie Devine, experienced Suzie Bates, Rachel Priest and Amelia Kerr are the big stars in White Ferns troop, all of whom have proven capability to change the game by single hand.
Tigresses will play their last group stage match against Sri Lanka on March 2.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real on the rocks again as Zidane pins hopes on Clasico recovery
IOC 'fully committed' to Tokyo Games despite virus
Liverpool eye record-breaking win as top-four battle heats up
Arteta calls on Arsenal to put Euro pain behind them
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos
Inter advance in Europe behind 'surreal' closed doors due to coronavirus
India insists 'no panic' ahead of must-win New Zealand Test
Height adds a point of difference to any attack, says another tall Kiwi cricketer  


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft