Abducted college girl rescued after 5-day, 1 held

NILPHAMARI, Feb 28: Police rescued an abducted college girl from Bagdokra village in Domar upazila on Thursday evening and arrested the alleged abductor.

The arrestee is Dablu Chandra Roy, 25, son of Narendranath Roy of Boragari area in the upazila.

Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Domar Police Station, said with the help of locals, police rescued the abducted girl and arrested Dablu in the evening.

The rescued girl was sent to Nilphamari Hospital for medical test while her father filed a rape and abduction case against Dablu, he said.

Police said Dablu abducted the girl on Saturday last.





