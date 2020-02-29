Video
KGDCL to install one lakh prepaid meters in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 28: Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd (KGDCL) will install one lakh gas metres in the port city by its own fund.
After installing 60 thousand domestic gas meters in the first project, the KGDCL has proposed to install one lakh prepaid gas meters with own funding under 3rd project.
The prepaid gas meter has become popular among the domestic gas consumers due to austerity of gas consumption. The installation of two lakh gas meters under the second phase faced a thaw due to lack of foreign assistance. The KGDCL has taken the third project for installing one lakh meters with own funding.
The third project is expected to start shortly.
Managing Director of KGDCL Khaiz Ahmed Majumder said that prepaid meters became very popular among the consumers because it is one of the austerity steps.
Domestic consumers are very careful while using prepaid gas meters, he added.
The project proposal of the third project for installing one lakh meters with own finance will be sent to concerned ministry next month, the MD said. Following the approval of the concerned ministry, the project proposal will be presented before the next ECNEC meeting for approval of the project work, the source added.
The project work is expected to begin from July next which will be completed by June 2023.




Under this project, gas meters will be installed in Baizid, Chandgaon, Panchalaish, Chowkbazar, Pahartali, Khulshi, Bakalia, Sadarghat, Kotwali, Halishahar, Doublemooring, Bandar, EPZ, Patenga, Akbarshah, Karnaphuli, Hathazari, Sitakunda, Patiya, Boalkhali, Chandanaish and Anowara areas.        -BSS


