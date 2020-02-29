Video
Khaleda denied bail for political reason: Moudud

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Stating that Khaleda Zia was not granted bail in Zia Charitable Trust graft case only because of political reason, BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed on Friday said there is no alternative to waging an effective movement to have her freed.
"Khaleda Zia was convicted for political reason and she was not given bail for the same reason. If it's not possible to free her through the legal process, we won't have any other option but to wage a movement. This movement will have to be effective one," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said their party will have to announce such a programme that its leaders and activists can strongly observe.
He also laid emphasis on reorganising party's different associate bodies, especially Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal, for waging the effective movement. "If we can't organise the young forces, we won't be able to wage the movement."
Ziaur Rahman Samaj Kalyan Parishad arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release.




On Thursday, the High Court turned down a fresh bail petition of Khaleda Zia in the case.    -UNB


