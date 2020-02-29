Fire kills woman in city

An elderly woman with a walking disability has been burnt to death after a fire swept through a house in the capital's Mohammadpur on Friday morning.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a seven-storey building at 13/G in Bashbari at around 9:00am, according to Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Bazlur Rashid.

The victim was identified as Mabia Begum, 60.

The woman had two electrically-powered medical devices attached to her bed, Bazlur said, adding that the fire was sparked by a short-circuit in one of the machines.

On information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and recovered Mabia's body from the third floor of the building around 9:20am, the official said.

The fire destroyed several objects in two rooms of the house, according to the Fire Service.






