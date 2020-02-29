Three killed in Feni, Jashore ‘gunfights’





In Feni, two robbers were killed in a 'gunfight' between two robber gangs in Saonagazi upazila, our correspondent quoting police said. The incident took place at Uttar Mangalkandi village around 3:00am within 24 hours of a meeting between law enforcers and public representatives to curb crimes in the area, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moinuddin Ahmed of Sonagazi Police Station.

Being informed, police went to the spot and found two men lying on the ground with bullet wounds. They were taken to Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead. The Identities of the two could not be known as of filing of this report at 5:00pm. Police recovered two guns and a bullet from the scene," the OC said.

Crimes have escalated in Sonagazi in recent times, prompting police to hold a meeting with the local union parishad chairmen on Wednesday night. In the meeting, OC Moinuddin urged public representatives to work together with law enforcers to curb crimes in the area.

Our Jashore correspondent reported that a suspected criminal was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Begaritola in Monirampur upazila early Friday. The deceased was identified as Nurul Haque alias Keru, son of Mazed Gazi of the upazila. Police said he was wanted in 13 criminal cases.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jasim Uddin of Keshabpur Police Station said they arrested Nurul on Thursday afternoon while he was stealing a motorbike in Chingrakhali area.

Police conducted a drive along with him at night to arrest Nurul's accomplices in Begaripara. Sensing the presence of the police, Nurul's cohorts opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate, the OC said. Nurul sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight and died instantly, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.









A shooter gun, one bullet and four sharp weapons were recovered from thescene, police said.





Two suspected criminals, including two robbers, were killed in 'gunfights' in Feni and Jashore early Friday.In Feni, two robbers were killed in a 'gunfight' between two robber gangs in Saonagazi upazila, our correspondent quoting police said. The incident took place at Uttar Mangalkandi village around 3:00am within 24 hours of a meeting between law enforcers and public representatives to curb crimes in the area, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moinuddin Ahmed of Sonagazi Police Station.Being informed, police went to the spot and found two men lying on the ground with bullet wounds. They were taken to Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead. The Identities of the two could not be known as of filing of this report at 5:00pm. Police recovered two guns and a bullet from the scene," the OC said.Crimes have escalated in Sonagazi in recent times, prompting police to hold a meeting with the local union parishad chairmen on Wednesday night. In the meeting, OC Moinuddin urged public representatives to work together with law enforcers to curb crimes in the area.Our Jashore correspondent reported that a suspected criminal was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Begaritola in Monirampur upazila early Friday. The deceased was identified as Nurul Haque alias Keru, son of Mazed Gazi of the upazila. Police said he was wanted in 13 criminal cases.Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jasim Uddin of Keshabpur Police Station said they arrested Nurul on Thursday afternoon while he was stealing a motorbike in Chingrakhali area.Police conducted a drive along with him at night to arrest Nurul's accomplices in Begaripara. Sensing the presence of the police, Nurul's cohorts opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate, the OC said. Nurul sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight and died instantly, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.A shooter gun, one bullet and four sharp weapons were recovered from thescene, police said.