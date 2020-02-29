Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:36 PM
Home Back Page

Three killed in Feni, Jashore ‘gunfights’

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Two suspected criminals, including two robbers, were killed in 'gunfights' in Feni and Jashore early Friday.
In Feni, two robbers were killed in a 'gunfight' between two robber gangs in Saonagazi upazila, our correspondent quoting police said. The incident took place at Uttar Mangalkandi village around 3:00am within 24 hours of a meeting between law enforcers and public representatives to curb crimes in the area, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moinuddin Ahmed of Sonagazi Police Station.
Being informed, police went to the spot and found two men lying on the ground with bullet wounds. They were taken to Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead. The Identities of the two could not be known as of filing of this report at 5:00pm.  Police recovered two guns and a bullet from the scene," the OC said.
Crimes have escalated in Sonagazi in recent times, prompting police to hold a meeting with the local union parishad chairmen on Wednesday night. In the meeting, OC Moinuddin urged public representatives to work together with law enforcers to curb crimes in the area.
Our Jashore correspondent reported that a suspected criminal was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Begaritola in Monirampur upazila early Friday. The deceased was identified as Nurul Haque alias Keru, son of Mazed Gazi of the upazila. Police said he was wanted in 13 criminal cases.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jasim Uddin of Keshabpur Police Station said they arrested Nurul on Thursday afternoon while he was stealing a motorbike in Chingrakhali area.
Police conducted a drive along with him at night to arrest Nurul's accomplices in Begaripara. Sensing the presence of the police, Nurul's cohorts opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate, the OC said. Nurul sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight and died instantly, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.




A shooter gun, one bullet and four sharp weapons were recovered from thescene,  police said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSC admission only online
Visva-Bharati teachers pledge support for BD girl facing deportation
‘Biggest explosion since Big Bang’ detected
Abducted college girl rescued after 5-day, 1 held
KGDCL to install one lakh prepaid meters in Ctg
Govt easing rules allowing drones for research, entertainment
Khaleda denied bail for political reason: Moudud
Fire kills woman in city


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft