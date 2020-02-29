Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:36 PM
Home News

Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election target

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election target

Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election target

HAIFA, Feb 28: Leading Israeli Arab politician Ayman Odeh has made US President Donald Trump and his controversial peace plan the main target of his campaign for Tuesday's general election.
"We have an opportunity to defeat the Trump plan in these elections," said Ayman Odeh, head of the mainly Arab Joint List, the third largest in Israel's outgoing parliament.
Odeh, 45 is heading a mishmash coalition of parties -- including Islamists and Arab nationalists as well as his own bi-communal communist party -- into his fourth Israeli election.
He is hoping record turnout among Arab Israelis and increased support from left-wing Jews could see the list win more seats than ever, enabling them to oust right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu's main challenger, centrist Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, is trying to focus voter attention on the prime minister's upcoming corruption trial.
But Odeh is playing the Trump card.
- Getting 'rid of citizens' -
Netanyahu was standing on the White House podium on January 28 as Trump unveiled his widely criticised peace plan.
The Israeli premier was visibly thrilled by the plan, which endorsed Israel's major priorities at the expense of the Palestinians who gave no input to the Trump initiative and rejected it immediately.
Arab Israelis, descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land following the 1948 creation of Israel, found one proposal particularly alarming.
Page 13 of the 181-page plan backed the transfer of Israel's so-called "Arab triangle" region into a future Palestinian state.
If implemented, that could see some Arab Israelis having their citizenship changed against their will.  
"The core problem with this plan is the prime minister is talking about how he will get rid of part of his citizens," Odeh told AFP in a cafe in Haifa, his home city in northern Israel.
- Bibi vs Tibi -
"I am a son of Haifa, I grew up with the Jews, we cannot establish a border between us and our Jewish neighbours," he said.
The Netanyahu-endorsed Trump plan "deals with the Arabs as unwanted citizens of a country they want exclusively for Jews".
Netanyahu subsequently said he was opposed to population transfers.
Odeh tweets and gives speeches and statements in Hebrew, in which he is fluent, and is also prone to quoting Ibn Khaldoun, the great Arab historian and chronicler of the 14th century.
During this election campaign, Israel's third in a year, Odeh has portrayed the Trump plan as the "most dangerous" issue since 1967, when Israel seized east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the Six-Day War.
Netanyahu's camp has often used the fear of "dangerous" Odeh and his ally Ahmed Tibi to stir up its right-wing Jewish base.




He has repeatedly claimed that Gantz cannot form a government unless he agrees to a coalition with the Joint List. The premier's Likud party election posters promise a government "without Ahmed Tibi".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
California at heart of battle to choose Trump’s opponent
Beijing ramps up crowd control measures on virus fears
‘No one cares’: Locked-in Wuhan residents adapt to find food
Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election target
Hatch Ltd joins NSU Arch Fest 2020
Virus slows China’s major projects in Asia
Fleeing the bombs, Syrians set up camp underground
Jujube: The small fruit yielding big profits for Satkhira farmers


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft