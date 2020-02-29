Video
Hatch Ltd joins NSU Arch Fest 2020

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
City Desk

Hatch Limited has set up a stall at 'NSU Arch Fest-2020' hosted by North South University for people to experience their latest offerings on furniture design solutions, says a press release on Friday.  
With a mission to reduce import dependency on high end design solution, Hatch was founded on 2014 and has started manufacturing international quality furniture in its own factory in Bangladesh including wardrobe, cabinets, wall cabinets, furniture, kitchen cabinets, office furniture of any color and design cut into perfect machines in computer design from 2018 onwards.




The stall number of the Hatch Ltd. is B5-B6 at upper plaza. The Arch Fest will end on 29th February.
They also make world-class furniture, including plywood, NDF, toilet cabinets, wall paneling. There are a number of prominent architects and skilled craftsmen of Hatch Ltd, who are engaged in the production of environment friendly furniturewith state of the art technology.
The company has been able to earn a special reputation by crafting and designing world-class furniture for a number of local public and private organizations, the press release added.


