Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:35 PM
Home News

Jujube: The small fruit yielding big profits for Satkhira farmers

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Jujube: The small fruit yielding big profits for Satkhira farmers

Jujube: The small fruit yielding big profits for Satkhira farmers

SATKHIRA, Feb 28: Thanks to the favourable weather conditions, bumper production of jujube, the small fruit more popular as 'Boroi' in the vernacular, has growers in Satkhira smiling from ear to ear.
According to the District Agriculture Extension (DAE) office, the soil of Satkhira is favorable for jujube cultivation and it has been grown commercially in the district since 2000.
Now the jujube cultivation is getting popular in the district as it is more profitable and allows farmers a quick return on their investment.
The growers have made great strides in jujube cultivation this year compared to last, and combined with the relatively high price to force them to bring more land under jujube cultivation.
This year jujube has been cultivated over a total of 660 hectares, with the authorities setting a production target of 7,000 metric tons of jujube.
Many local varieties including 'Baukul', 'Applekul', 'Tawainkul', 'Narkeli' and 'Dhaka Ninety' are being cultivated in the district, and the jujube of Satkhira also finds markets in other districts including Khulna, Dhaka and Chattogram after meeting the demand of people.
The farmers spent Tk 20-22,000 per bigha of land on jujube cultivation, and sell per kg of the fruit at Tk 40-50. After expenditure, the jujube growers have counted a profit of Tk 90,000 to 1 lakh.
Most of the farmers are making profits from selling the fruit.
Kalyan Ghosh, a jujube grower of Patkelghata in Tala upazila, said this year one kg jujube is being sold at Tk 80-100 at the retail level.




Arebindu Biswas, deputy director of DAE, said "The jujube farmers are blessed with the bumper production of the fruit this year and getting good cash after selling those to the market."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
California at heart of battle to choose Trump’s opponent
Beijing ramps up crowd control measures on virus fears
‘No one cares’: Locked-in Wuhan residents adapt to find food
Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election target
Hatch Ltd joins NSU Arch Fest 2020
Virus slows China’s major projects in Asia
Fleeing the bombs, Syrians set up camp underground
Jujube: The small fruit yielding big profits for Satkhira farmers


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft