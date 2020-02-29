Video
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
The Envoy And The Fighter

The duo behind the US-Taliban deal

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020

KABUL, Feb 28:  The path to the US-Taliban deal came down largely to two Afghan men -- one working for the US, the other for the militants, their lives shaped by decades of conflict.
On one side was Zalmay Khalilzad -- a leading US diplomat who spent the prime of his career attempting to restore order as an envoy in Afghanistan and Iraq following successive US invasions.
Across the table was Mullah Baradar, the seasoned jihadist who spent most of his life as a fighter, first with the mujahideen during the anti-Soviet jihad and again as the Taliban's co-founder.
More than 18 years after being toppled from power, it appears Baradar and the Taliban -- with Khalilzad's help -- are again on the verge of returning to Kabul as arguably the most united force in Afghanistan's chaotic political arena.
Here's a quick look at the two men:
Born in northern Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif, Khalilzad learned the tough realities of Afghan life from an early age. In his memoir, he recounted seeing future president Daoud Khan bite off a man's ear during a brawl.
His life changed after he travelled to America for a high school exchange programme, widening his horizons.
Leaving Afghanistan before the Soviet invasion of 1979, Khalilzad studied at the American University of Beirut and later received a doctorate at the University of Chicago, paving the way for a life in America, US citizenship, and a career as a top diplomat and advisor in George W. Bush's administration.
Fluent in Pashto and Dari, Khalilzad held a commanding position as US ambassador to Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005 and was instrumental in forming the new government in Kabul.
He was also seen as having heavy influence over Afghan President Hamid Karzai, shepherding him through the 2005 elections, while being criticised for cutting deals with brutal warlords.
Following Afghanistan, Bush tapped Khalilzad to serve as ambassador in Iraq as US forces struggled to prevent sectarian civil war while fighting a sprawling insurgency.
After the Bush years, Khalilzad became a harsh critic of President Barack Obama's handling of the Afghanistan war as well as the Pakistani security establishment's alleged support to the Taliban.
In 2018, Khalilzad was again hand-picked to patch up things in Afghanistan, this time by President Donald Trump to lead negotiations with the Taliban.
The process has not gone without criticism, particularly for sidelining Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's administration, sparking comparisons to the Americans' withdrawal from Vietnam in the 1970s.
- Baradar, the fighter -
Abdul Ghani Baradar was born in the arid badlands of southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan province and later raised in Kandahar -- the future birthplace of the Taliban movement.
Like most Afghans, Baradar's life was forever altered by the Soviet invasion of the country in the late 1970s, transforming him into an insurgent believed to have fought side-by-side with the one-eyed cleric Mullah Omar.




The two would go on to found the Taliban movement in the early 1990s amid the chaos and corruption of the civil war that erupted after the Soviet withdrawal.    -AFP


