Excellent blooming makes mango farmers happy in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Feb 28: Excellent blooming in mango trees continues smoothly with the advent of spring making farmers happy and signalling bumper output of the popular fruit in Rangpur agriculture region this season.Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and farmers said mango trees in the orchards and homesteads have started wearing eye-catching look with excellent sprouting amid favourable climatic condition this year.The mango orchards and gardens have already worn eye-catching look with huge flowers in mango trees amid favourable climatic condition predicting superb growth of the tender fruit in the coming days. "Around 90 percent of mango trees have already bloomed with a possibility of 95 percent sprouting by the first week of March next," Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office here Agriculturist Md Moniruzzaman said on Friday.The sprouting process in mango trees started little late this time following a relatively longer winter amid foggy weather as the prevailing climatic conditions now are highly suitable for the process."Commercial basis mango farming is expanding every year as hundreds of farmers changed fortune after getting its repeated bumper production with lucrative price in recent years in the region," Moniruzzaman said. -BSS