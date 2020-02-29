Ethno cultural characteristics of the culinary culture of Azerbaijan



Mirvari Abbas Qizi Ismayilova

The high achievements of Azerbaijani society in the field of production, social and spiritual life in certain periods of history have always enriched its culture.

Culinary culture, which is an integral part of the Azerbaijani material culture, is also an indicator of the activity of Turkish Turks, the way of thinking, the philosophy of life, the high culture, and is linked to very ancient roots.

The presence of 9 climate zones in Azerbaijan, fertile geographical conditions, underground, surface resources, rich flora and fauna, has resulted in a clean, abundant diet. Azerbaijan, as always being a rich country, is a country with rich and fertile land, extensive planting areas, pastures, colorful climates, flora and fauna. These factors also played a crucial role in his kitchen. The Azerbaijanis have made it an example of the delicate taste, philosophical thinking, high culture with its historical achievements, and elevated it to a cult.

Azerbaijani national cuisine embodies abundance, high culture, and prosperity. Tasty, refined, versatile and colorful food products are also a symbol of wealth. This wealth is based on the ancient history of Azerbaijan. Archaeological excavations at Chalagan hill in the territory of Aghdam in Azerbaijan prove that, in the 16th-5th centuries BC, the local population had cultivated agriculture, developed products, and produced products.

Apparently, the ancient and rich Azerbaijani cuisine is an integral part of the cultural achievements of the people. Azerbaijani culinary culture reaches a high level of development and encompasses knowledge related to many fields of science. Contains historical traditions, philosophy of life of Azerbaijani Turks, ethnography, beliefs and beliefs, medical knowledge (correct nutrition, therapeutic value of food), psychology (effects of psychosocial status on food preparation, physiology and hygiene, technology of preparation, etiquette), reflects ethical norms such as tablecloth culture.

Ethno cultural characteristics of the culinary culture of Azerbaijan

Foreign tourists' prices for our meals and hospitality have always been high. 17th-century English traveler A. Jenkinson wrote about countless Azerbaijani dishes, tablecloth culture and hospitality: "they first brought 140 kinds of food. Then the table was dismantled, a new table was added, and they brought back 150 dishes and snacks. "

Another factor lies at the root of the philosophy of Azerbaijani cuisine. It's a guest cult. The guest is at the top of the Azerbaijanis' home, table. The most beautiful table is opened to the guest, the most delicious food is served to the guest. Guest is also a symbol of abundance and sustenance. The guest house is well-stocked. House without guest is like mill without water. Therefore, the guest is treated with special respect as a symbol of wealth, abundance. Guest is also a symbol of prestige, savings, trust, sincerity and friendship. The arrival of the guest is regarded as a home, family, respect, honor, honor, trust of God. The most esteemed guest is the elder, the chosen person, the believer, the visitor to the family. This, in turn, is an indicator of the authority of the person and family. Guest cult is one of the main factors in the philosophy of Azerbaijan cuisine and forms the basis of the philosophy of living in Azerbaijan.

Cleanness, honesty, simplicity, friendliness and many other tangible and spiritual values set forth in Avesta, the world's first start of philosophy, have influenced our culinary culture at the same time as the philosophy of the Azerbaijani Turks. This effect has been so strong that, despite thousands of years, it has been protected from extinction and passed on from generation to generation. In this sense, Azerbaijani cuisine is distinguished by its conservatism.

The culinary traditions of our ancestors are protected as a cult. Azerbaijani cuisine has had a significant impact on the cuisine of other nations, and has about 60 culinary terms only in Persian, preserving its specificity, preserving its cuisine like language, traditions, beliefs, and other cultures and cuisine have been influenced. The small amount of food that has been transferred to our kitchen and home has been fundamentally changed by the people.

From ancient times, our ancestors learned how to use fire in cooking and made cardinal changes in their lives by learning how to cook bread and other dishes in the fireplace. Different types of bread (kind of thin flat bread (baked by

rolling dough, layered slices, thick (lavender), rolling, dried (cooked on a small brick stove, cooked for bozba?, pitietc.dishes), food bread, sour creamy bred, , bran bread, flat bread, Sheki crunmbling, külleme, közleme, qal?nca, kelefetir (often hasty, unsweetened dough, baking bread on the iron disk for baking bread) In Azerbaijani thinking bread and fire are considered sacred. This includes water and salt.

The one who kneads the bread must be physically and spiritually clean. The concept of "halal hearth" and "halal bread" is of great interest and Azerbaijanis pay special attention to it.

It was also used to bake bread and to warm it around. Then the meaning of the word came to be gathered around the family, and the meaning of consultation at the decisive moments was to "oca?ay????maq". In this sense, the word "hearth" is integrated into the Turkic languages and also means "generation, tribe".

The family is responsible for the upbringing of children (table manners, table etiquette- not to sit at the table before the adults, not to stretch hands, not to speak while eating, the hygiene of the bakery, the sanctity of the bread, personal hygiene, respect and care for adults). Raising children in the Azerbaijani family was one of the main tasks of every young family. Mothers teach their daughters special cooking rules and secrets. NizamiGanjavi's "Hamsa", NasreddinTusi's "Ahlaqi-Nasiri" (10, 176-188) and other works provide detailed information on table culture and etiquette.

The name of the dish in the Azerbaijani language is related to the peculiarities and regularities of the Azerbaijani cuisine.

The factors that influence the appearance of food names are different: Name of the place where the meals are prepared (Qaraba?bashd?rmas?, Bak?paxlavas?, Gencepaxlavas?, Qubapaxlavas?, Sheki paxlavas?, Sheki pitisi, Sheki halvas?, Göyçexengeli, Coratqutab?, ?revanketesi, Naxç?vançöçesi, ?amax?mütekkesi etc.); the name of the food used in cooking (südlüplov, südlüs?y?q, içalat, balqabaqqutab?, sebziplov, q?z?lbal?qs?rda??, süyüdplov, düyüçinkuru, qurutkelecisi, narqovurma, bal?qdolmas?, bal?qbu?lamas?, qar?nqutab?, yumurtagürzesi (Zaqatala, Qax), gicitkengürzesi//girs) (Balaken); the technology used in cooking (çertme, basd?rma, dondurma, bozartma, partlama (Lenkeran), q?zartma, soyutma, pörtleme, döyme-döshemeplov, basd?rmaplov (Erdebil), da?maplov); the form of preparing the dish (yuxa, qal?n, lüle kabab, nazikyarpaqxengel, dindiliküfte, dürmek, parçabozbash);type of hearth(tendirkabab?, manqalsalat?, tendirçöreyi, sac qovurmas?, sac lava??, kür?çöreyi, xerekçöreyi, tavakabab?, taskabab?, da?küftesi, dasharas? kabab);cooking techniques (dolma, qatlama, do?ramac, ezme); its taste and organoleptic properties(?irin dolma, turshuqovurma, shirinqovurma, shorqo?al, ac?l?zengiçöreyi (zencefilli, QerbiAzerbaycan), ac?l?erishte, ac?tereli ash, turshuluplov,turshu kabab etc).

One of the factors that illustrates the richness and versatility of Azerbaijani cuisine is that the dishes include daily, festive, banquet dishes, seasonal and various ceremonies, and so on.









For example, there are more than 200-250 types of pilaf in Azerbaijan (shah plov, bükmeplov, meyveplov, albal?plov, helimash? (bu?dail?bi?iril?nplov, Q?rbiAz?rbaycan), shileplov, paxlaplov, müshenbeplov (QerbiAzerbaycan) parçadöshemeplov, yarmaplov, sheshrenglia? (Shusha), irzaplov (düyü, kök,noxud, x?rdaküfteler, qoz, kishmish, nazikdilimya?daqovrulmu?so?an), çipovuplov (düyü, ya?, so?an, zirinc, ?üyüd - Qafan, Dovusshivesi) etc. One of them is "?e?endazplov". "?eshendazplov" is a special type of pilaf which is cooked only on the Novruz holiday and with many eggs…..

(To be continued)



The writer is professor, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Professor The author of Avesta, the author of the first alphabet and language, literature, art, square performances, mass celebrations, the beginning of world philosophy, the author of the book of Avesta Azerbaijan, one of the oldest cultural centers, has always been in the spotlight. Throughout history, it has been an attempt to assimilate, to achieve, to achieve its own material and spiritual wealth.The high achievements of Azerbaijani society in the field of production, social and spiritual life in certain periods of history have always enriched its culture.Culinary culture, which is an integral part of the Azerbaijani material culture, is also an indicator of the activity of Turkish Turks, the way of thinking, the philosophy of life, the high culture, and is linked to very ancient roots.The presence of 9 climate zones in Azerbaijan, fertile geographical conditions, underground, surface resources, rich flora and fauna, has resulted in a clean, abundant diet. Azerbaijan, as always being a rich country, is a country with rich and fertile land, extensive planting areas, pastures, colorful climates, flora and fauna. These factors also played a crucial role in his kitchen. The Azerbaijanis have made it an example of the delicate taste, philosophical thinking, high culture with its historical achievements, and elevated it to a cult.Azerbaijani national cuisine embodies abundance, high culture, and prosperity. Tasty, refined, versatile and colorful food products are also a symbol of wealth. This wealth is based on the ancient history of Azerbaijan. Archaeological excavations at Chalagan hill in the territory of Aghdam in Azerbaijan prove that, in the 16th-5th centuries BC, the local population had cultivated agriculture, developed products, and produced products.Apparently, the ancient and rich Azerbaijani cuisine is an integral part of the cultural achievements of the people. Azerbaijani culinary culture reaches a high level of development and encompasses knowledge related to many fields of science. Contains historical traditions, philosophy of life of Azerbaijani Turks, ethnography, beliefs and beliefs, medical knowledge (correct nutrition, therapeutic value of food), psychology (effects of psychosocial status on food preparation, physiology and hygiene, technology of preparation, etiquette), reflects ethical norms such as tablecloth culture.In Avesta, which is a valuable contribution to the treasure of human culture, the beginning of Azerbaijani literary-philosophical thinking and at the same time philosophical thought we can come across the name of drink Haoma. It is now widely used in the form "hemeshere//hemeshire". "Hamashar" is an ancient name of Jalilabad. There is a sort of grape known as "h?m??ir?" .Haoma was considered a sacred, golden, and yellow drink, and the Zoroastrian rituals were used in time, and it was a drink that gave strength and strength. In our modern age, it is advisable to use different types of wine to treat the most common diseases in medicine.Foreign tourists' prices for our meals and hospitality have always been high. 17th-century English traveler A. Jenkinson wrote about countless Azerbaijani dishes, tablecloth culture and hospitality: "they first brought 140 kinds of food. Then the table was dismantled, a new table was added, and they brought back 150 dishes and snacks. "Another factor lies at the root of the philosophy of Azerbaijani cuisine. It's a guest cult. The guest is at the top of the Azerbaijanis' home, table. The most beautiful table is opened to the guest, the most delicious food is served to the guest. Guest is also a symbol of abundance and sustenance. The guest house is well-stocked. House without guest is like mill without water. Therefore, the guest is treated with special respect as a symbol of wealth, abundance. Guest is also a symbol of prestige, savings, trust, sincerity and friendship. The arrival of the guest is regarded as a home, family, respect, honor, honor, trust of God. The most esteemed guest is the elder, the chosen person, the believer, the visitor to the family. This, in turn, is an indicator of the authority of the person and family. Guest cult is one of the main factors in the philosophy of Azerbaijan cuisine and forms the basis of the philosophy of living in Azerbaijan.Cleanness, honesty, simplicity, friendliness and many other tangible and spiritual values set forth in Avesta, the world's first start of philosophy, have influenced our culinary culture at the same time as the philosophy of the Azerbaijani Turks. This effect has been so strong that, despite thousands of years, it has been protected from extinction and passed on from generation to generation. In this sense, Azerbaijani cuisine is distinguished by its conservatism.The culinary traditions of our ancestors are protected as a cult. Azerbaijani cuisine has had a significant impact on the cuisine of other nations, and has about 60 culinary terms only in Persian, preserving its specificity, preserving its cuisine like language, traditions, beliefs, and other cultures and cuisine have been influenced. The small amount of food that has been transferred to our kitchen and home has been fundamentally changed by the people.From ancient times, our ancestors learned how to use fire in cooking and made cardinal changes in their lives by learning how to cook bread and other dishes in the fireplace. Different types of bread (kind of thin flat bread (baked byrolling dough, layered slices, thick (lavender), rolling, dried (cooked on a small brick stove, cooked for bozba?, pitietc.dishes), food bread, sour creamy bred, , bran bread, flat bread, Sheki crunmbling, külleme, közleme, qal?nca, kelefetir (often hasty, unsweetened dough, baking bread on the iron disk for baking bread) In Azerbaijani thinking bread and fire are considered sacred. This includes water and salt.The one who kneads the bread must be physically and spiritually clean. The concept of "halal hearth" and "halal bread" is of great interest and Azerbaijanis pay special attention to it.It was also used to bake bread and to warm it around. Then the meaning of the word came to be gathered around the family, and the meaning of consultation at the decisive moments was to "oca?ay????maq". In this sense, the word "hearth" is integrated into the Turkic languages and also means "generation, tribe".The family is responsible for the upbringing of children (table manners, table etiquette- not to sit at the table before the adults, not to stretch hands, not to speak while eating, the hygiene of the bakery, the sanctity of the bread, personal hygiene, respect and care for adults). Raising children in the Azerbaijani family was one of the main tasks of every young family. Mothers teach their daughters special cooking rules and secrets. NizamiGanjavi's "Hamsa", NasreddinTusi's "Ahlaqi-Nasiri" (10, 176-188) and other works provide detailed information on table culture and etiquette.The name of the dish in the Azerbaijani language is related to the peculiarities and regularities of the Azerbaijani cuisine.The factors that influence the appearance of food names are different: Name of the place where the meals are prepared (Qaraba?bashd?rmas?, Bak?paxlavas?, Gencepaxlavas?, Qubapaxlavas?, Sheki paxlavas?, Sheki pitisi, Sheki halvas?, Göyçexengeli, Coratqutab?, ?revanketesi, Naxç?vançöçesi, ?amax?mütekkesi etc.); the name of the food used in cooking (südlüplov, südlüs?y?q, içalat, balqabaqqutab?, sebziplov, q?z?lbal?qs?rda??, süyüdplov, düyüçinkuru, qurutkelecisi, narqovurma, bal?qdolmas?, bal?qbu?lamas?, qar?nqutab?, yumurtagürzesi (Zaqatala, Qax), gicitkengürzesi//girs) (Balaken); the technology used in cooking (çertme, basd?rma, dondurma, bozartma, partlama (Lenkeran), q?zartma, soyutma, pörtleme, döyme-döshemeplov, basd?rmaplov (Erdebil), da?maplov); the form of preparing the dish (yuxa, qal?n, lüle kabab, nazikyarpaqxengel, dindiliküfte, dürmek, parçabozbash);type of hearth(tendirkabab?, manqalsalat?, tendirçöreyi, sac qovurmas?, sac lava??, kür?çöreyi, xerekçöreyi, tavakabab?, taskabab?, da?küftesi, dasharas? kabab);cooking techniques (dolma, qatlama, do?ramac, ezme); its taste and organoleptic properties(?irin dolma, turshuqovurma, shirinqovurma, shorqo?al, ac?l?zengiçöreyi (zencefilli, QerbiAzerbaycan), ac?l?erishte, ac?tereli ash, turshuluplov,turshu kabab etc).One of the factors that illustrates the richness and versatility of Azerbaijani cuisine is that the dishes include daily, festive, banquet dishes, seasonal and various ceremonies, and so on.For example, there are more than 200-250 types of pilaf in Azerbaijan (shah plov, bükmeplov, meyveplov, albal?plov, helimash? (bu?dail?bi?iril?nplov, Q?rbiAz?rbaycan), shileplov, paxlaplov, müshenbeplov (QerbiAzerbaycan) parçadöshemeplov, yarmaplov, sheshrenglia? (Shusha), irzaplov (düyü, kök,noxud, x?rdaküfteler, qoz, kishmish, nazikdilimya?daqovrulmu?so?an), çipovuplov (düyü, ya?, so?an, zirinc, ?üyüd - Qafan, Dovusshivesi) etc. One of them is "?e?endazplov". "?eshendazplov" is a special type of pilaf which is cooked only on the Novruz holiday and with many eggs…..(To be continued)The writer is professor, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Professor