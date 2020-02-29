



The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

Oraka Bin Naufel had been old then. He used to earn by copying the Bible. He knew much about earlier prophets namely Hazrat Ibrahim, Hazrat Musa and Hazrat Isa. Moreover Oraka was a well read person who read 'Taorat'. Khadija thought of letting the old man know about prophet's visit and meeting the angel on the top of the hill.

Khadija appeared directly to Oraka's home. She briefed him everything she had been informed about. Hearing the detail of the visit of prophet with Jibrael, Oraka became stunned and uttered, 'It is a very holy matter! Sacred! Sacred!'

Oraka further told, 'Hey Khadija, if your words are true, we are going to be blessed with the coming of a prophet. There is a prediction about the coming of a prophet in 'Taorat' and 'Injil.'

Being a bit absent minded Oraka also told that, 'Alas! It is a pity that the Qouresh will oust him from the city. They will torture him. Alas! I have grown old. I won't be able to do any good to this prophet. I wish I could assist him.'

Khadija became stunned at his words. Will the Qouresh oust my husband from Mecca? In a tone of consolation Oraka said to Khadija, 'Do not fear. Almighty Allah will help him and save him. And the angel whom the prophet Muhammad met was the archangel Jibrael. This angel brought the message of Allah to Hazrat Mousa and Hazrat Isa.'

Khadija was convinced at the words of Oraka. She hurriedly came back home and found Muhammad still asleep. After Muhammad (sm) had awakened, Khadija told him the words of Oraka. Muhammad (sm) became convinced and pacified. Now he understood that he had neither become a poet nor a man with the whim of spirit, Allah has sent him to perform holy duties.

Days passed thus. Jibrael was not seen anymore. Muhammad (sm) felt tensed. He thought probably he had done some wrong and that's why the archangel was not coming to him again. If Allah has forsaken me?- Muhammad (sm) became thoughtful about this.

Six months passed thus and Muhammad (sm) became impatient. Right then the words of Allah had started coming to him. Suddenly one day Jibrael came to prophet and asked him to recite the words of the Almighty:

Swear of the sunrise

Swear of the deep at night.

Your Creator has not forsaken you.

Or, has not been displeased with you.

You will see how enlightened your coming days will be compared to those of the past.

And soon your Creator will award you something that will make you feel grand.

Did not HE have you as an orphan?

Hasn't provided you shelter?

Were not you helpless? Hasn't HE shown the right path?

Has not He have you as poor and alleviated your poverty?

So, do not hurt any orphan.

Do not misbehave with any beggar?

And circulate the words of your Creator.

After hearing words of Allah uttered by Jibrael, Muhammad (sm) was convinced. 'Eqra' means 'Read'- with this word the messages of Allah started coming to his loving prophet in the Hera Den. You came to knew this previously. When the words of 'Sura Addoha' had come to Muhammad (sm), he came to realize that he was going to be bestowed with holy responsibilities by Allah.

You need to remember the words that Jibrael brought to Muhammad (sm) from Allah are collectively called Al Quran. Reading the holy Quran pacifies the mind of the readers. Allah has sent this Holy Scripture to guide human beings towards the path of righteousness, to be honest and to lead a life of good work and to help the trodden and helpless people. Allah has instructed his creations to abide by his words and those who will obey will be awarded on the 'Doom's Day'. They will be placed in the heaven eternally. And those who do not listen to His words and do injustice to others in order to have worldly gain, will be punished and cast out to suffer in hell eternally.

The Translator is a university teacher





