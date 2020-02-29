

Unmasking Lady Helen

"Unmasking Lady Helen" is the first book of The Kinsey Family series. Lady Helen, the eldest daughter of Lord Kinsey, a researcher and an explorer, is what you'd call a 'mother hen'. Well, our hero definitely thought she was! A loving eldest daughter who loves to take care of her family, Helen is an all around sweetheart. Her siblings range from 22 yrs. old heir Harry to 18yrs. old Diana the debutante, 14yrs. old Toby to the youngest, 4/5 yrs. old Alexander whom everybody affectionately calls Zander. Helen herself is 24. She never married and it seemed wants to become the 'fun aunt' in time. She likes helping around the house, take care of her siblings, especially Zander who is completely crazy for her. She also likes to help her mother with her charity and everything else that may need her attention in frequent absence of their traveler father.

In truth, Helen would love to marry and have her own family. But a tragic incident during her first season ruined her chances. Today Helen is afraid to trust a man who is not of her family, let alone thinking of a future with one. Her parents are very protective of her, though her siblings have no idea. Helen would also like to spread her wings and travel with her father. It's one of her dreams that she knows won't come true because of her gender. But one can always dream and Helen has been dreaming about that for a while now.

Unbeknownst to Helen, things were about to change as Lord Peyton enters her life one fine morning. It was the ever curious Diana noticed him walking and keeping vigil close to their house. Helen wasn't that interested in a stranger, while Diana was way too interested. She'd even taken note of his noble feature and handsome physique and was beyond intrigued by him! They do end up making an acquaintance when Lord Peyton or Jason decides to drop by. He was actually keeping watch for an unknown informant who was to meet him in front of the Kinsey House. When that individual failed to show up, Jason had been disappointed. But he also noticed that one of the Kinsey girls and a boy who could only be her brother, surreptitiously watching him. It was one of those things you can't really ignore. He knew about the famous explorer Lawrence Kinsey quite well, why not introduce himself?

Jason is also the eldest in his family, the heir to the title. He has a windowed younger sister called Lizzy who has just gotten out of the mourning, while his scamp of a bother Charles is always getting entangled in one scrape or the other. Jason isn't unhappy in life but he sometimes wishes he had more to look forward to. Marriage wasn't one of the things he wanted to jump in to. But I don't think he found the idea abhorrent either. Jason has weathered the war, been a spy to the Crown. When it was supposed to be a time to settle down, and relax into boredom, he was called by his superiors to take note of something important. A letter sent by the above mentioned unknown individual, wanting to meet Lord Peyton to exchange some valuable information. Since he was specifically asked for, Jason had to get involved in the investigation, which led him to the Kinsey House as the meeting place. But where was this person? Jason wasn't sure if it was some kind of joke or not and was getting impatient.

Jason's meeting to the Kinseys was rather interesting. They were a jolly, tight-knit bunch. Jason had to figure out something to tell them about his presence in front of their house, but he considered this particular visit a success. Jason's attentions were instantly captured by Diana's more subdued older sister, Helen. Helen wasn't as chatty as Diana but her reserve gave her a certain elegant air. Jason became very interested, so much so that when he learned that recently, a manservant had fallen violently ill rather suddenly and passed on, he became instantly alert. This can't be a co-incidence, can it? Was this the informant he was looking for??

Helen, who was determined to never marry almost as much, if not more than Jason himself, couldn't shake Jason off her mind. She was sure this won't go anywhere but forgetting him was easier said than done. Jason was all she could think of. He was everything she could dream of in a prospective husband; tall, handsome and a veritable gentleman. She felt safe with him and that's all that mattered to her. And if you read her backstory, you'll know why that was so, so important for her!

The rest of the story was rather uncomplicated. No headache-inducing drama anywhere which I absolutely loved. You just know that Jason and Helen belong together as you cheer them along the way when they investigate the murder of Bart and uncover the truth. We're not introduced to all the Kinseys yet but I really hope to in the next installments. Eagerly looking forward to the next in the series.

Punya H Rashid is a book reviewer

















