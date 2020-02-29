

Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries

Najmun Nahar an explorer adventurer and peace activists is in the endeavour of visiting all 200 countries of the world as she carries her country's Bangladeshi flag in a spirit of peace and oneness. The solo Explorer Najmun Nahar, has endured hundreds of experiences through her 20 years' journey to 140 countries around the globe and still counting.

She especially tries to aspire and uplift that women and children of the world with her courage end sense off oneness which she powerfully embodies in all of her and endeavours around the globe.

"As a solo traveller, as an Asian, as a Muslim, as a woman - Najmun has broken all the stereotypes of being trapped in one identity and one culture. She embraced the oneness of the universe. She spread the message that all human beings are same,"

Najmun is well known as the "Flag Girl" as she carries Bangladesh national flag to her destination countries or places. She is one of the rare breed of women in the world, who crossed thousands of miles by road all alone with flags in her hands. Her indomitable nature even left the world awestruck and spellbound.

Najmun got many accolades for her achievements. Accolades poured on her from the different parts of the world, given her all extraordinary feat. While Harriat Kayena, Governor of Zimbabwe, honoured her monumental hallmark. In 2018 June, she has received an award 'Flag Girl' from the governor of Zambia. National and International media also published news items on her feats.

Also 27 October 2019 Najmun received recognition for her incredible journey across the world and working on ensuring harmony among people, for world harmony run as a peace runner, she received the prestigious - "Peace Torch bearer Award" in United states.

In 2019, she received the prestigious Ananya Top Ten Award, also received Zonta International Game Changer Award (2019), Successful women Award (2019), Atish Dipankar Award (2019), and Red Crescent Motivational Award (2019).

Najmun Nahar completed a post-graduation in Asian Studies from Lund University, Sweden and she completed a graduation in political science from the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh. She has also studied Human Rights and Asia at Seoul National University, South Korea.

Family history:

Najmun Nahar was born in Lakshmipur, Bangladesh. Now world is her home.

Her father Md Late Md. Amin was a business man, and her mother is Tahera Amin. Her Grand father Al-Haz Ahmed Ullah was an Islamic Scholar and traveler. From 1926 to 1931, he travelled so many countries in the middle east. Her Father's encouragement was the biggest inspiration in her life! He gave her all kinds of books to read. Though she was interested in travel books.

Najmun Nahar has accomplished this undaunted feat of travelling so many countries alone. But what inspired her to travel the whole world all by alone, something by any means a tougher job to do!









Najmun said, to grow up in a society, I had seen that girls that can't go out alone. Girls are considered having less rights, they need someone beside them to step out. They always have to wait to get permission to go out for their dreams. I have found my inner strength- I was not meant to be confined to the four walls. Life is for once! I have to go for my dreams!

I took the challenges to see around the world alone. I wanted to prove the human power! How powerful we are! Specifically when women are still suffering many obstacles! I empowered myself to show the world that we can do everything we dreamed!

I want to be independent and do everything all by myself and lived up to the expectation of my father growing up as an independent lady.

''I grew up with a wide range of thoughts from an early age, learned to think big, never lost courage, so crossed the barriers of Bangladesh today and crossed the borders of the 140 countries of the world." Najmun Nahar is the first Bangladeshi world explorer who has visited 140 countries and created a record carrying Bangladesh's flag around the earth with immense pride. She travelled many thousands of miles, alone by road, one country to another country.Najmun Nahar an explorer adventurer and peace activists is in the endeavour of visiting all 200 countries of the world as she carries her country's Bangladeshi flag in a spirit of peace and oneness. The solo Explorer Najmun Nahar, has endured hundreds of experiences through her 20 years' journey to 140 countries around the globe and still counting.She especially tries to aspire and uplift that women and children of the world with her courage end sense off oneness which she powerfully embodies in all of her and endeavours around the globe."As a solo traveller, as an Asian, as a Muslim, as a woman - Najmun has broken all the stereotypes of being trapped in one identity and one culture. She embraced the oneness of the universe. She spread the message that all human beings are same,"Najmun is well known as the "Flag Girl" as she carries Bangladesh national flag to her destination countries or places. She is one of the rare breed of women in the world, who crossed thousands of miles by road all alone with flags in her hands. Her indomitable nature even left the world awestruck and spellbound.Najmun got many accolades for her achievements. Accolades poured on her from the different parts of the world, given her all extraordinary feat. While Harriat Kayena, Governor of Zimbabwe, honoured her monumental hallmark. In 2018 June, she has received an award 'Flag Girl' from the governor of Zambia. National and International media also published news items on her feats.Also 27 October 2019 Najmun received recognition for her incredible journey across the world and working on ensuring harmony among people, for world harmony run as a peace runner, she received the prestigious - "Peace Torch bearer Award" in United states.In 2019, she received the prestigious Ananya Top Ten Award, also received Zonta International Game Changer Award (2019), Successful women Award (2019), Atish Dipankar Award (2019), and Red Crescent Motivational Award (2019).Najmun Nahar completed a post-graduation in Asian Studies from Lund University, Sweden and she completed a graduation in political science from the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh. She has also studied Human Rights and Asia at Seoul National University, South Korea.Family history:Najmun Nahar was born in Lakshmipur, Bangladesh. Now world is her home.Her father Md Late Md. Amin was a business man, and her mother is Tahera Amin. Her Grand father Al-Haz Ahmed Ullah was an Islamic Scholar and traveler. From 1926 to 1931, he travelled so many countries in the middle east. Her Father's encouragement was the biggest inspiration in her life! He gave her all kinds of books to read. Though she was interested in travel books.Najmun Nahar has accomplished this undaunted feat of travelling so many countries alone. But what inspired her to travel the whole world all by alone, something by any means a tougher job to do!Najmun said, to grow up in a society, I had seen that girls that can't go out alone. Girls are considered having less rights, they need someone beside them to step out. They always have to wait to get permission to go out for their dreams. I have found my inner strength- I was not meant to be confined to the four walls. Life is for once! I have to go for my dreams!I took the challenges to see around the world alone. I wanted to prove the human power! How powerful we are! Specifically when women are still suffering many obstacles! I empowered myself to show the world that we can do everything we dreamed!I want to be independent and do everything all by myself and lived up to the expectation of my father growing up as an independent lady.''I grew up with a wide range of thoughts from an early age, learned to think big, never lost courage, so crossed the barriers of Bangladesh today and crossed the borders of the 140 countries of the world."