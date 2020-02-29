

Women affected more due to disaster

Women and children are affected more due to disaster. Disasters like earthquake, fire and water-logging can strike our cities any time. We have to be prepared to tackle it effectively, they said, underscoring on urban risk assessment.

Women and children are among the huge population living in cities. If steps are not taken for making cities disaster resilient, lives and properties would be at stake, they observed.

Creating volunteers with proper training can play an important role in facing any disaster, they added, calling for raising massive awareness among people.

They remarked while addressing two-day long training titled 'Developing Resource Pool for Disaster Management' at Uddipan conference room at Adabar in the capital.

"We cannot eradicate disaster, but we can deal it effectively with preparedness. So, there is no alternative to preparedness for reducing the casualties. We have to create a suitable atmosphere for living. Proper coordination among different departments and agencies are also important".

Community Participation and Development (CPD) in association with Department of Disaster Management, Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, and Save the Children jointly organized the event.

Moyazzem Hossain, additional secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, attended it as the chief guest.

Chaired by Moslema Bari, executive director of CPD, Kawser Jahan, female councilor of ward Number-- 29, 30 and 32, Shahnawaz Whara, manager (coordination) of Save the Children, Abdul Hye, social service officer of Zone-5, among others, spoke at the event.

People from different segments, including police and fire service, attended the two-day training, which concluded on February 26.

















