Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:34 PM
Home Women's Own

Women affected more due to disaster

Disaster resilience imperative

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Women\'s Own Desk

Women affected more due to disaster

Women affected more due to disaster

Terming Bangladesh as a disaster-prone country, speakers emphasized on taking necessary steps for making cities disaster resilient to  minimize the losses of lives and properties during disaster.     
Women and children are affected more due to disaster. Disasters like earthquake, fire and water-logging can strike our cities any time. We have to be prepared to tackle it effectively, they said, underscoring on urban risk assessment.
Women and children are among the huge population living in cities. If steps are not taken for making cities disaster resilient, lives and properties would be at stake, they observed.      
Creating volunteers with proper training can play an important role in facing any disaster, they added, calling for raising massive awareness among people.            
They remarked while addressing two-day long training titled 'Developing Resource Pool for Disaster Management' at Uddipan conference room at Adabar in the capital.
"We cannot eradicate disaster, but we can deal it effectively with preparedness. So, there is no alternative to preparedness for reducing the casualties. We have to create a suitable atmosphere for living. Proper coordination among different departments and agencies are also important".        
Community Participation and Development (CPD) in association with Department of Disaster Management, Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, and Save the Children jointly organized the event.
Moyazzem Hossain, additional secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, attended it as the chief guest.     
Chaired by Moslema Bari, executive director of CPD, Kawser Jahan, female councilor of ward Number-- 29, 30 and 32, Shahnawaz Whara, manager (coordination) of Save the Children, Abdul Hye, social service officer of Zone-5, among others, spoke at the event.
People from different segments, including police and fire service, attended the two-day training, which concluded on February 26.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Women’s more prone to Calcium deficiency
Women affected more due to disaster
Never apologize for being a strong woman
Premier Bank opens women only branch at Narayanganj
Shahnaz Islam’s book ‘Aadi Dhakaia Khanapina’ unveiled
Benefits of powerlifting for women
Round table discussion for low cost sanitary products


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft