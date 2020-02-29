

Kids Spring wear delight

Country's fashion houses however go with abuzz to mark this season once again. This is the season that gives them the chance to experiment with their products again and again. Country's leading fashion house Le Reeve is no exception.

In this season, Le Reeve comes with some intriguing collections for the kids. Considering that the kids are the most vulnerable as far as any season is concerned, the Le Reeve keeps it in their mind and designed their dress in that way. In fact the kids need comfortable dress in this season since the they love to move here and there. The kids love to do many naughty things so the dress should be such that they could be comfortable with the dress to do the naughty things and move here and there.The theme of the kids dress is Rolling Land or the country of laugh and delight. The way the kids love to think about their world, the Le Reeve Dress for them is designed in that way. They used various colours like blue, yellow, green, lemon, lime, coffee, magenta, pitch, pink, orange and many others. As fabric, cotton, viscos, tat, georget, moslin, les, knit cloths were used. For the female kids, stylish and casual salwar kamiz, ghagra, choli, frock, tunic, tops are available. There are also plazzo, leggings, jeans available. In fact the Le Reeve gives their best to make it comfortable and delightful for the kids.