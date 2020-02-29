Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:34 PM
Home Life & Style

Kids Spring wear delight

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Farhana Naznin

Kids Spring wear delight

Kids Spring wear delight

The spring, the most loved season of this country, has come with full glory finally. The dryness of the winter has ended and the people are searching for a smooth life as the spring comes to the door. They want to savour it..in fact the season is something to cherish in this region. So with the change of the season, the fashion style also has been changed.
Country's fashion houses however go with abuzz to mark this season once again. This is the season that gives them the chance to experiment with their products again and again. Country's leading fashion house Le Reeve is no exception.
Kids Spring wear delight

Kids Spring wear delight

In this season, Le Reeve comes with some intriguing collections for the kids. Considering that the kids are the most vulnerable as far as any season is concerned, the Le Reeve keeps it in their mind and designed their dress in that way. In fact the kids need comfortable dress in this season since the they love to move here and there. The kids love to do many naughty things so the dress should be such that they could be comfortable with the dress to do the naughty things and move here and there.
The theme of the kids dress is Rolling Land or the country of laugh and delight. The way the kids love to think about their world, the Le Reeve Dress for them is designed in that way. They used various colours like blue, yellow, green, lemon, lime, coffee, magenta, pitch, pink, orange and many others. As fabric, cotton, viscos, tat, georget, moslin, les, knit cloths were used. For the female kids, stylish and casual salwar kamiz, ghagra, choli, frock, tunic, tops are available. There are also plazzo, leggings, jeans available. In fact the Le Reeve gives their best to make it comfortable and delightful for the kids.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kids Spring wear delight
Recipe
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Bengal Phone in market 
Salmon fest @ Dhaka Regency
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Recipe
Small changes can help to make you active during work hours


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft