

Fahmida Sultana

Mustard Potato Curry

Recipe

Small size potato-1 kg

Mustard paste - 1 cup

Salt to taste

Water-1/2 cup

Green chili-(4 - 5) piece

Green stem of bottle gourd--some

Oil - 2 tbsp

Method:



First, if the potatoes were well, then they would have to be cleaned and washed. Then add mustard paste, salt, Green chili, oil and potatoes all together in a container and place them in the oven with water. When water is reducing from green stem of bottle gourd then adds 2 or 3 green chili and ready to serve.





Shankar Fish Curry

Recipe

Shol (Shankar) fish - 500 gm (Clean and cut into ring pieces)

Radish - 250 gm (Peeled and cut into cubes)

Potato (large) - 1 (peeled and cut into cubes)

Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp

Tomato - 1 (chopped)

Onion (large) - 1 (chopped)

Ginger - 1 inch (chopped)

Bay leaves - 2

Turmeric powder -1 tsp

Red chilly powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Oil-100 gm

Garam masala powder - 1 tsp

Method :

1. Wash the fish with warm water and rub with 1/2 tsp of salt and a pinch of turmeric powder, keep aside until use. Take water in a bowl, immerse potato, keep aside until use. Grind ginger, onion and tomato into paste. In a bowl add the paste, turmeric, chilly, cumin and 1/2 cups of water. Mix well.

2. Heat oil in a frying pan, when hot reduce the heat and fry the fish pieces until brown on both sides. Remove from oil, keep aside. In the remaining oil add cumin seeds. When cumin becomes brown add bay leaves and potato. Stir fry for 5-7 minutes. Add the masala paste, saute until the raw smell of the masalas goes off. Add 2 cups of water and salt, let it bring to boil. Boil for 5-6 minutes. Add fish and cook till the gravy thickens. Stirring occasionally).









3. Remove pan from heat, add garam masala powder, mix well and cover the pan. Give 10 minutes standing time. Shol fish curry is ready to serve. Serve with steamed rice.





