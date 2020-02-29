Bengal Phone in market 

Bengal Phone has brought new button mobile phone in Bangladeshi mobile market recently. The mobile phone modeled BG203 is made with the concern of buying capacity of lower income people. This Phone has Dual SIM Dual Standby capacity, 2.4'' Display, 2500 mAh Li-ion Battery, Digital Camera with Flash Light, FM Radio with Record, MP3, MP4, and Speaker with loud sound.

Some other features are included with this mobile Phone like 3.5mm Audio Jack, Strong Torch Light, Internet, Auto call record etc.







