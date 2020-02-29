

Salmon fest @ Dhaka Regency

Taking advantage of the finer weather which is conducive to open-air dining, the hotel is serving fresh salmon from the Fry and Grill Live Station at its signature rooftop garden restaurant Grill on the Skyline.

The festival is taking place every evening between 18:20-22:20 and will conclude on March 7.

Following a made-to-order interactive format of dining, guests are able to choose their desired cut of salmon from a selection of Bone-in and Skinless, Bone-in with Skin, Boneless and Skinless and Boneless with Skin.

The outlet's gourmet experts then prepare the fish to the guest's preferred level of fry or grill and serve it with up to two condiments from a choice of Lemon Garlic Butter, Dill Mustard, Caper and Cream and Spicy Tangy Cajun sauces.

The meal offer also comes with one complimentary mini-buffet dinner with every salmon dish purchased. Guests may enjoy this sumptuous offer at a promotional price of BDT 2,390 net per salmon meal.

















