Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:34 PM
Home Art & Culture

BTS cancels April Seoul concert on coronavirus concerns

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

BTS cancels April Seoul concert on coronavirus concerns

BTS cancels April Seoul concert on coronavirus concerns

South Korean boy band BTS canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, amid growing concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak, its music label, Big Hit Entertainment, said on Friday.
"The current global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April," Big Hit said in a statement.
Four shows in Seoul's Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 were scheduled to lead a "MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR", in which the seven-member boy band was due to visit 17 cities through September including Los Angeles, Washington D.C., London and Tokyo.




The label said reserved tickets will be refunded in full.
The cancellation comes after Big Hit chose JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), NH Investment & Securities Co Ltd (005940.KS) and others to handle its initial public offering (IPO), according to media reports. Concerts, along with merchandise sold at concerts, are one of the major revenue sources for management agencies.
South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the country's total to 2,022 and 13 deaths.
The coronavirus originated in China before spreading to another 44 countries.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTS cancels April Seoul concert on coronavirus concerns
‘The Invisible Man’ brings a high-tech stalker twist to an old formula
Poland names new head of Jewish museum as tensions rise
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Classical music audition to commence in city
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft