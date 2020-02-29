Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:34 PM
Home Art & Culture

‘The Invisible Man’ brings a high-tech stalker twist to an old formula

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

‘The Invisible Man’ brings a high-tech stalker twist to an old formula

‘The Invisible Man’ brings a high-tech stalker twist to an old formula

Critics occasionally go overboard with metaphors, but there's no escaping the "Believe the women" undercurrents in "The Invisible Man," which transforms invisibility into the ultimate tool of an abusive, high-tech modern stalker. That approach conjures lots of creepiness, thanks foremost to star Elisabeth Moss, but this is one of those movies that works better the less time one spends sweating the details.
Dreamt up by H.G. Wells at the end of the 19th Century, "The Invisible Man" has a long screen history and is considered part of Universal's "monsters" stable, even if he's not a perfect fit with the rest of that ghoulish gang. Mostly, the character has been an excuse for actors with great voices (Claude Rains, Vincent Price) to star in movies where they go largely unseen, with madness as a byproduct of the elixir that gives them this fantastic power.
Here, the madness is already baked in, as we meet Moss' Cecelia mounting an elaborate escape from the hilltop palace that she shares with her boyfriend, suggesting that things were really, really bad between them.
Terrified that he'll find her, with help from her slightly estranged sister (Harriet Dyer), Cecelia finds refuge with a cop (Aldis Hodge) and his daughter (Storm Reid), while still exhibiting the jittery qualities of someone recovering from genuine trauma.
Soon enough, she learns that her ex has committed suicide, which should be liberating. But that's when the strangeness ensues, with those creaky sounds and indications that someone has been inside the house.
Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, whose credits include the "Saw" and "Insidious" franchises, the movie establishes a genuine sense of terror and paranoia in Cecelia's plight. That's because the stalker not only endeavors to cause her to doubt her own sanity, but to alienate and isolate her from those closest to her.
Moss, whose gift for speaking volumes with purposeful stares is well-documented on "The Handmaid's Tale," perfectly captures the sense of invasion Cecelia feels, and at first, helplessness. Her growing strength, in the face of such an overwhelming threat, is the movie's most empowering element.
At the same time, there's something almost perverse about an invention as staggering as this -- given the abundant possibilities -- being put to use in the service of such a specific campaign to torment one individual, as opposed to some diabolical master plan.
Nor does it help that the movie is fuzzy -- one hesitates to say opaque -- about most of the mechanics behind the scheme, which hold up well enough while the suspense is building but begin falling apart, gradually, down the closing stretch.
"The Invisible Man" marks the latest attempt by horror factory Blumhouse Productions to give a well-known old title a new coat of paint, and even with a few glitches, it certainly works much better than its recent "Fantasy Island" experiment.
Taken on its own terms, "The Invisible Man" is thus worth seeing, or rather not seeing, depending on one's point of view. "The Invisible Man" premieres Feb. 28 in the US. It's rated R.    -CNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTS cancels April Seoul concert on coronavirus concerns
‘The Invisible Man’ brings a high-tech stalker twist to an old formula
Poland names new head of Jewish museum as tensions rise
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Classical music audition to commence in city
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft