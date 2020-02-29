Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 February, 2020, 12:33 PM
Home Art & Culture

Poland names new head of Jewish museum as tensions rise

Published : Saturday, 29 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Poland names new head of Jewish museum as tensions rise

Poland names new head of Jewish museum as tensions rise

Poland's government appointed a new director of the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews on Thursday, as the ruling nationalists face accusations of politicizing museums to reflect their view of history.
POLIN, which opened its main exhibition in 2014, is one of the largest Jewish museums in the world and has been the subject of a squabble between the government and the museum's former director, Dariusz Stola, over everything from the use of grant funding, to exhibitions and conferences at the museum.
The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party says it is reframing Polish history in museums to portray the country's victimhood and heroism more fairly.
In particular, it seeks to persuade Western audiences that Poles overwhelmingly helped Jews during the Holocaust, despite a growing body of research showing thousands had killed or denounced their Jewish neighbors hiding from the Nazi Germans during World War Two.
Zygmunt Stepinski, previously acting director of the museum and before that its deputy head, will take over as director.
"It's a bittersweet solution," said Piotr Wislicki, head of the Association of the Jewish Historical Institute of Poland, which runs the museum with the culture ministry and the city of Warsaw.
Wislicki said some private donors had suspended funding during the row over the continuation of Stola's directorship.
"We lost Stola, who was the best ambassador of the Polish-Jewish dialogue in the world," he told Reuters. "However, the museum remains independent."
The culture ministry was at times unhappy with the way Stola ran the museum. An exhibition about a 1968 anti-Jewish campaign orchestrated by the ruling communists that pushed Jews out of their jobs and drove many out from Poland, for example, was particularly unpopular with PiS.
Members of PiS said the exhibition made it seem Poles played a bigger role in the expulsion of Jews than they did in reality. It also included anti-Semitic quotes from individuals linked to the ruling party.
Stola joined other former museum directors who have complained of excessive political interference since PiS came to power in 2015.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTS cancels April Seoul concert on coronavirus concerns
‘The Invisible Man’ brings a high-tech stalker twist to an old formula
Poland names new head of Jewish museum as tensions rise
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Classical music audition to commence in city
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’


Latest News
Trump calls coronavirus Democrats' 'new hoax'
Malaysian rivals Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Muggers pull bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections
DUJ election underway amid festivity
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Those behind Papia's misdeeds to face action: Home minister
Death toll of Pakistan's train-bus collision rises to 30: official
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Most Read News
Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
2 bullet-hit bodies recovered in Feni
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
China reports 44 new virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft