Japan, Pakistan shut schools over coronavirus outbreak





Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he asked all elementary, middle and high schools to remain shut starting from March 2 until spring holidays begin in late March. The measure affects 12.8 million students at 34,847 schools nationwide.

The move comes as crew members from the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off Japan, began leaving the vessel where more than 700 people have tested positive for the disease.

The spring break for public schools usually starts in late March in Japan and lasts several weeks. Local media said the call would not extend to nurseries and daycare facilities however.

Many public elementary schools and junior high schools in northern Hokkaido, where the death of a man in his 80s infected with the virus was confirmed on Thursday, were already closed after a cluster of infections prompted the governor to request public schools close for about a week.

The city of Osaka also said it will close its kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Saturday for two weeks. Abe's call comes after the government urged organisers of major events to consider cancelling them, and called on businesses to allow employees to work from home or commute off-peak.

-AFP, REUTERS

Authorities have said the coming two to three weeks will be critical in determining whether they can stem the outbreak of the virus, which has infected nearly 200 people in the country. Japanese authorities have progressively stepped up their response to the outbreak, but faced criticism for acting slowly and for their handling of the Diamond Princess, where more than 700 people contracted the virus. Four former passengers have died after becoming ill on board.

Most passengers have now left the boat, including nearly 1,000 who were allowed to leave after testing negative. But several have since tested positive for the virus, and the health ministry admitted others were not tested during the quarantine period. On Thursday, the health ministry said 240 crew members left the boat and more will disembark in the next couple of days.

Those leaving the boat will be placed in medical observation for 14 days at government-designated dormitories before being allowed to leave Japan, they said.

Hundreds of crew members remained on the vessel to continue operations while Japanese officials placed thousands of passengers in a quarantine after the ship arrived at a port near Tokyo on February 3.

Meanwhile, the South Asian nation Pakistan bordering China and Iran, both of which have been hit hard by the virus, reported its first two cases on Wednesday. Both people had recently travelled to Iran as part of large groups of pilgrims from Pakistan's Shi'ite Muslim community. Health officials have said both were "stable."

Authorities shut schools in the southern province of Sindh, including the country's largest city Karachi where the first case was reported, and the southwestern province of Baluchistan, which borders Iran. They also began to trace nearly 8,000 pilgrims who recently returned to the country from Iran.

Pakistan's Civil Aviation said it was suspending all flight operations with Iran starting from Thursday evening till further notice. "We have decided to close the flights with Iran," the aviation's spokesman Sattar Khokhar told Reuters. Three Iranian carriers run seven flights a week to and from Pakistan.

Pakistan closed its border with Iran on Sunday following the outbreak in the neighboring country. Twenty two people have died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, the official news agency IRNA reported in a chart. Sindh's Provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the 28 pilgrims whom the first cases were part of had been traced and would be scanned and monitored.

"We're going to the next step," he told a news conference in Karachi, adding that the Sindh government was out to trace all the 1,500 people who had returned to his province from Iran in the month of February. There are a total 8,000 such pilgrims across the country, he said.

"We're locating each one of them," Shah said, adding they will go through 15 days of strict monitoring before being allowed to leave their homes. Shah said all these people and anyone who had got in touch with them had to be isolated.

The authorities, who have kept more than 200 of the pilgrims in quarantine at the border, have stepped up scanning measures at airports and other border crossing, including western Afghanistan, said government health adviser Zafar Mirza.









He called on the people to not panic. "We don't need to worry unnecessarily. We shouldn't create any kind of panic," he told a news conference Wednesday night. The health ministry has launched a media campaign to educate people, urging them to cooperate with authorities to help identify any suspected cases.

Pakistan, like most South Asian countries, is not well equipped to deal with any large scale emergency in case of the virus spread.



Hot on the heels of Pakistan shutting down schools, Japan has decided to close schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus as coronavirus' rapid spread in Iran, Italy, South Korea and elsewhere left alarmed governments and people across the globe rushing on Thursday to implement emergency measures.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he asked all elementary, middle and high schools to remain shut starting from March 2 until spring holidays begin in late March. The measure affects 12.8 million students at 34,847 schools nationwide.The move comes as crew members from the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off Japan, began leaving the vessel where more than 700 people have tested positive for the disease.The spring break for public schools usually starts in late March in Japan and lasts several weeks. Local media said the call would not extend to nurseries and daycare facilities however.Many public elementary schools and junior high schools in northern Hokkaido, where the death of a man in his 80s infected with the virus was confirmed on Thursday, were already closed after a cluster of infections prompted the governor to request public schools close for about a week.The city of Osaka also said it will close its kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Saturday for two weeks. Abe's call comes after the government urged organisers of major events to consider cancelling them, and called on businesses to allow employees to work from home or commute off-peak.-AFP, REUTERSAuthorities have said the coming two to three weeks will be critical in determining whether they can stem the outbreak of the virus, which has infected nearly 200 people in the country. Japanese authorities have progressively stepped up their response to the outbreak, but faced criticism for acting slowly and for their handling of the Diamond Princess, where more than 700 people contracted the virus. Four former passengers have died after becoming ill on board.Most passengers have now left the boat, including nearly 1,000 who were allowed to leave after testing negative. But several have since tested positive for the virus, and the health ministry admitted others were not tested during the quarantine period. On Thursday, the health ministry said 240 crew members left the boat and more will disembark in the next couple of days.Those leaving the boat will be placed in medical observation for 14 days at government-designated dormitories before being allowed to leave Japan, they said.Hundreds of crew members remained on the vessel to continue operations while Japanese officials placed thousands of passengers in a quarantine after the ship arrived at a port near Tokyo on February 3.Meanwhile, the South Asian nation Pakistan bordering China and Iran, both of which have been hit hard by the virus, reported its first two cases on Wednesday. Both people had recently travelled to Iran as part of large groups of pilgrims from Pakistan's Shi'ite Muslim community. Health officials have said both were "stable."Authorities shut schools in the southern province of Sindh, including the country's largest city Karachi where the first case was reported, and the southwestern province of Baluchistan, which borders Iran. They also began to trace nearly 8,000 pilgrims who recently returned to the country from Iran.Pakistan's Civil Aviation said it was suspending all flight operations with Iran starting from Thursday evening till further notice. "We have decided to close the flights with Iran," the aviation's spokesman Sattar Khokhar told Reuters. Three Iranian carriers run seven flights a week to and from Pakistan.Pakistan closed its border with Iran on Sunday following the outbreak in the neighboring country. Twenty two people have died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, the official news agency IRNA reported in a chart. Sindh's Provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the 28 pilgrims whom the first cases were part of had been traced and would be scanned and monitored."We're going to the next step," he told a news conference in Karachi, adding that the Sindh government was out to trace all the 1,500 people who had returned to his province from Iran in the month of February. There are a total 8,000 such pilgrims across the country, he said."We're locating each one of them," Shah said, adding they will go through 15 days of strict monitoring before being allowed to leave their homes. Shah said all these people and anyone who had got in touch with them had to be isolated.The authorities, who have kept more than 200 of the pilgrims in quarantine at the border, have stepped up scanning measures at airports and other border crossing, including western Afghanistan, said government health adviser Zafar Mirza.He called on the people to not panic. "We don't need to worry unnecessarily. We shouldn't create any kind of panic," he told a news conference Wednesday night. The health ministry has launched a media campaign to educate people, urging them to cooperate with authorities to help identify any suspected cases.Pakistan, like most South Asian countries, is not well equipped to deal with any large scale emergency in case of the virus spread.