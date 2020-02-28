BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India





activities" after she posted on Facebook a few photographs of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the university, The Telegraph reports.

Afsara Anika Meem, a first-year undergraduate student at the university's Kala Bhavan, had been trolled on social media after she had posted the anti-CAA protest pictures.

Afsara hails from Kushtia in Bangladesh and went to India in late 2018 to pursue her Bachelor of Design degree at the department of fine arts.

"Whereas Afsara Anika Meem, holder of Bangladesh passport …Is present in India on the strength of S-1 (student) visa bearing…studying a course on Bachelor of Design at Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal . And whereas she is found to have engaged in anti-government activities. And such activity being a breach of her visa, has thus committed visa violation," the notice sent to Afsara reads. There are two orders mentioned in the letter that asks her to leave the country within 15 days of the receipt of the notice.

"If foreign students cannot protest or comment on a movement by their friends, my questions, whether we are living in a democratic country?" asked a student of Visva-Bharati.

The 20-year-old Afsara received the "leave-India" notice on Wednesday and sounded distraught about the uncertainty she faces over her education.

"I am still unable to understand what wrong I have committed to face such a punishment. I posted a few photographs out of curiosity as many of my friends had participated in the protest rally. But when I found that a particular group of people was trolling me on social media, I immediately deactivated my Facebook account. I am really innocent," said Afsara. -bdnews24.com

"When I received the letter from the department today, a dark sense of grave loss gripped me. I came India to study at Visva-Bharati as I dream to be an artist. I don't know what will happen to me now," the student added.

She did not participate in any rally against the CAA but had merely posted a few photographs on social media, said one of her friends. Her post had attracted the attention of several right-wing people, who trolled her and demanded she be sent back.

At least 250 social media posts labelled her as an anti-national," the friend said.

They were unaware of the leave-India notice sent to Afsara, said sources in Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata. "But we knew that she was under scanner and had informed our superiors in Dhaka. In such cases, there is very little we can do," said a source.









A section of teachers and officials suspect someone had lodged a complaint with the ministry of external affairs to end her career.

Sources



