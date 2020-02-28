Dhaka Bar polls ends, results today





A total of 9299 votes were cast in the election that started on Wednesday.

The result of the election will be published today (Friday), said Advocate Munshi Fakhrul Islam, Chief Election Commissioner of the Dhaka Bar Association election on Thursday .

On the first day of the election a total of 3780 votes were cast.

The casting of vote of the biggest bar in the Sub-Continent started Wednesday morning and ended on Thursday with

one hour break from 1pm to 2pm.

On the first day of the election a total of 3780 votes were cast.

A total of 46 candidates vied for 27 posts including President and General Secretary. Some 18,150 lawyers franchised their rights to elect their leaders.

The Awami League leaning 'white panel' and BNP-Jamaat leaning Blue panel competed in the election.









Md Mosharref Hossain and Ahsan Tareque contested for the posts of president and general secretary respectively from White Panel while Md Iqbal Hossain and Md Hossain Ali Khan Hasan vied for the posts from Blue Panel.

Last year white panel bagged 18 posts including president and secretary while Blue panel won nine posts.



