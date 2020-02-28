Video
CCC Polls

9 mayor aspirants file nomination forms

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Feb 27: A total of nine Mayor aspirants, 278 councillor aspirants for 55 wards have submitted their nomination forms to the Returning officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman for Chattogram City Corporation election on Thursday, last day for submission of nominations.
Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC polls said nine Mayor aspirants, 220 aspirants for 41 wards and 58 candidates for 14 reserved Councillor post have submitted their nominations.
Hasanussamn said Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Awami League nominee for CCC Mayoral post, submitted nomination to the Returning Officer at 12 noon on Thursday. He was accompanied by the incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin, Acting President of City unit AL Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, Vice President Khurshed Alam Sujan, M A Salam, President of North AL, Mafizur Rahman General Secretary of South AL during his submission of nominations.     Besides, the BNP nominee for Mayor Post Dr. Shahdat Hussain submitted his nominations to the returning Officer at 2 pm on Thursday. He was accompanied by BNP South District unit former President Jafarul Islam Chowhdury, Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, South BNP Convenor Abu Sufian, City GS Abul Hashem Bakkar during his submission of nominations.
Other Mayor candidates who had submitted their nominations are, Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Jatiya Party nominee Solaiman Alam Sheth, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Majur of Peoples Party, Khokan Chowdhury and Tanjur Abedin are Independent.
Hasanuzzaman said that the EC had earlier issued a directive banning of processions and show down by the aspirants during the submission of nomination.
So, the nomination forms have been submitted peacefully and according to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman told the daily Observer that a total of 14 executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the code of polls conduct during the elections and campaign.
The magistrates have begun their works since Thursday, Hasanuzzaman said. The magistrates will monitor the violation of election code of conduct by the candidates in the CCC polls, he said.
Returning Officer further said that the magistrates would be able to take necessary action on the spot.
Earlier on February 23 last, the EC had issued a directive to remove all banners, festoons, bill boards etc related with CCC Polls in order to maintain a congenial atmosphere for holding a free and fair elections.
As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9. The Election will be held on March 29 next.


