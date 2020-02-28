Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:10 PM
Home Front Page

HC rejects Khaleda’s bail petition

Her advanced treatment at BSMMU possible, court observes

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday rejected a bail petition filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia seeking bail on health and humanitarian grounds in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
The High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq rejected the bail petition filed by Khaleda Zia.
In its observation, the HC said it was possible to provide advanced treatment for Khaleda Zia at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib      Medical University (BSMMU).
However, the HC said the report prepared by a seven-member medical board of BSMMU had stated that Khaleda did not give her consent to get advanced treatment.
"If she (Khaleda Zia) wants, the medical board will start the treatment anytime. If it's required, the number of the seven-member board could be increased," the court also said.
The bench read out the health report on the former prime minister submitted by BSMMU.
Saying that a convicted accused can get treatment as per the provision of the jail code, the court said adding that it would be the same for Khaleda Zia as she is a convicted accused.
She cannot receive treatment beyond the jail code as per her wishes, the court said.
Khaleda has been suffering from different health complications including diabetes, hypertension, asthma and arthritis.
Her diabetes, hypertension and asthma are now under control, the judge said quoting the medical report.
Earlier, BSMMU submitted the medical report on Khaleda Zia's treatment to the EC.
The petition mentioned that BNP Chairperson is seriously ill. She needs advanced treatment and wants to go to London for better treatment.
On Feb 23, the HC bench asked BSMMU vice-chancellor to submit a report on the BNP chairperson's health condition.
On February 19, the BNP Chief filed a fresh petition for bail with the High Court.
Khaleda has been in jail since February 8, 2018 after she was convicted in two corruption cases, including Zia Charitable Trust Case.
On December 12, 2019, the Appellate Division turned down her appeal for bail in the graft case.
A special court jailed the BNP chief and three others for seven years in the corruption case on October 29, 2018.
On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the Zia Charitable Trust case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda. They were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan, Pakistan shut schools over coronavirus outbreak
BD girl at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
Death toll rises to 38 in religious violence in India’s capital
Dhaka Bar polls ends, results today
9 mayor aspirants file nomination forms
23 Bangladeshis flown to Delhi from Wuhan, quarantined
Bail rejection exposed govt’s ‘vindictive’ policy: BNP
HC rejects Khaleda’s bail petition


Latest News
Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi panel wins Rajshahi Bar polls
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft