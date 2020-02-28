HC rejects Khaleda’s bail petition





The High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq rejected the bail petition filed by Khaleda Zia.

In its observation, the HC said it was possible to provide advanced treatment for Khaleda Zia at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

However, the HC said the report prepared by a seven-member medical board of BSMMU had stated that Khaleda did not give her consent to get advanced treatment.

"If she (Khaleda Zia) wants, the medical board will start the treatment anytime. If it's required, the number of the seven-member board could be increased," the court also said.

The bench read out the health report on the former prime minister submitted by BSMMU.

Saying that a convicted accused can get treatment as per the provision of the jail code, the court said adding that it would be the same for Khaleda Zia as she is a convicted accused.

She cannot receive treatment beyond the jail code as per her wishes, the court said.

Khaleda has been suffering from different health complications including diabetes, hypertension, asthma and arthritis.

Her diabetes, hypertension and asthma are now under control, the judge said quoting the medical report.

Earlier, BSMMU submitted the medical report on Khaleda Zia's treatment to the EC.

The petition mentioned that BNP Chairperson is seriously ill. She needs advanced treatment and wants to go to London for better treatment.

On Feb 23, the HC bench asked BSMMU vice-chancellor to submit a report on the BNP chairperson's health condition.

On February 19, the BNP Chief filed a fresh petition for bail with the High Court.

Khaleda has been in jail since February 8, 2018 after she was convicted in two corruption cases, including Zia Charitable Trust Case.

On December 12, 2019, the Appellate Division turned down her appeal for bail in the graft case.

A special court jailed the BNP chief and three others for seven years in the corruption case on October 29, 2018.

On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the Zia Charitable Trust case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda. They were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.















