KSA suspends entry for Umrah, tourism





Quoting the country's Foreign Ministry local newspapers on Thursday published separate reports on the steps taken by the Saudi authorities.

According to Bangladesh Hajj agents and pilgrims, they will have to face a loss of more than Tk 50 crore for the sudden decision of the Saudi Arabia.

Around 10,000 Bangladesh Umrah pilgrims, who have already got visas and bought tickets, will not be allowed to enter the country.

The Saudi newspapers claimed the Saudi government had suspended entry to the kingdom for the purpose of Umrah

and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily for the non-Saudi Muslims.

The decision will also be applicable to citizens of Gulf countries which don't need a visa for travelling the kingdom.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of year. Some 80 lakh Muslims make the journey annually with many doing so during the holy month of Ramadan that this year starts in late April.

With the decision of the KSA government, the Saudi-bound airlines have suspended boarding the pilgrims and passengers intending to travel the Islamic kingdom.

As a result, thousands of pilgrims and visitors have faced halt in the airports despite having valid tickets and visas.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim told this correspondent on Thursday that with the Saudi government's decision more than 10,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims would have to cancel their tour to the country despite having valid tickets and visas.

On the first day of Saudi ban around 1,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims were halted in the Dhaka and Chattogram Airports. The Saudi-bound airlines didn't board them after having all documents.

"As a result, the Umrah agents and pilgrims will have to face a loss of at least Tk 50 crore. Of the amount, they will have to face loss of Tk around 30 crore for only issued tickets and visas.

He demanded the government's interference in recovering the loss communicating with the KSA authorities to save the country's Hajj and Umrah agencies.

When contacted, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah told this correspondent that they had nothing to do in this regards as it's the decision of the kingship.

"They have taken the decision to save its citizens. We are waiting for the kingdom's further decision. Hopefully, they will reconsider the decision soon showing respects to the Muslims worship," he added.

According to the reports, the decision to stop pilgrims from visiting sites such as Medina's Prophet's Mosque is likely to divide opinions among religious scholars.

While Saudi Arabia in the past restricted pilgrims from some countries or regions due to diseases, such as Ebola outbreak in 2014, a worldwide ban appears to be unprecedented.

During last year's swine flu outbreak, the Saudi Grand Mufti, most senior religious leader of KSA, expressed astonishment at calls to suspend the main Hajj pilgrimage.

"Such fear is absolutely unjustified," he said at the time, adding that it was permissible for pilgrims to wear protective face masks.

It is unclear if the Hajj, due to begin in July, will be affected by the latest restrictions. Saudi Arabia has not reported any confirmed cases of the coronavirus but seven Saudi citizens who travelled to Iran were among the cases reported in neighbouring Kuwait and Bahrain, where dozens of infections have been confirmed.

The Saudi Health Ministry said it was co-coordinating with the authorities in those countries to treat the infected Saudis.

At least 139 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Iran, including the country's Deputy Health Minister. The first cases were traced to the Shia holy city of Qom.

















