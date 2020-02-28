Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Eskaton bldg fire kills three, injures 8

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Three people were killed and eight others suffered burns in a fire that broke out at a multi-storey building at Dilu Road in the
capital’s Eskaton  early Thursday.
Two of the deceased were identified as Abdul Quader, 40, Rushdi, 04, son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of the building.
Eight firefighting units extinguished the blaze around 5:30am.Foysalur Rahman said firefighters rescued 17 people and found three others dead.
Among those rescued, five people, including Rushdi's parents Shahidul, 40 and Jannatul Ferdous, were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Shahidul suffered 45 percent burns and Jannatul 95 percent, said sources at the burn unit of DMCH.
Garments accessories were housed on the first and second floors while the garage is the only exit and entry point of the building.  The cause of the fire is still unclear.
A large number of buildings in Bangladesh lack fire safety. Many do not have emergency exits, which cause loss of lives during events of fire.
Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense control room, said the fire broke out at the garage, located on the ground floor of a five-storey building around 4:32am.
On information, eight firefighting units went to the spot and extinguished the fire around 5:30am.
Foysalur Rahman, Senior Station Officer of Tejgaon Fire Station, said firefighters rescued 17 people. Three others were found dead.  Eight people were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
A five-member committee was formed to investigate the fire.
The Fire Service and Civil Defense formed the investigation committee headed by its Deputy Director (Mymensingh Division) Abul Hossain.
Other members of the committee are Assistant Director (Tangail) Majibur Rahman, Deputy Assistant Director (Mirpur Zone) Anwar Hossain, Inspector Debobroti Mandal and Senior Station Officer of Tejgaon Fire Service and Civil Defense Foysalur Rahman.


